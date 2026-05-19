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NAR ethics

NAR Code of Ethics Article 12 and AI Virtual Staging

NAR has not added an AI-specific Standard of Practice — instead, undisclosed AI staging falls under Article 12 (true picture) and Standard of Practice 12-10 (anti-manipulation). Guide to what realtors must do under the existing ethical framework.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Staging Design Team

Staging design review · Last reviewed 2026-05-19

Editorial flat-lay: leather-bound rulebook embossed with Roman numeral XII, beside a brass balance scale and a sleek pen

Article 12 — full text (2026 edition)

REALTORS® shall be honest and truthful in their real estate communications and shall present a true picture in their advertising, marketing, and other representations. REALTORS® shall ensure that their status as real estate professionals is readily apparent in their advertising, marketing, and other representations, and that the recipients of all real estate communications are, or have been, notified that those communications are from a real estate professional.

NAR 2025 Code of Ethics, Article 12

Why SoP 12-10 is the operative rule for AI staging

Standard of Practice 12-10 prohibits "deceptive website framing, manipulation of listing content, and metatag/keyword misdirection." The phrase "manipulation of listing content presented on the REALTOR®'s website … in any way that produces a deceptive or misleading result" textually captures AI-staged photos shown without disclosure. It is the SoP most often cited in virtual-staging ethics complaints today.

What 2024–2026 amendments did NOT do

Despite NAR member chatter, no Standard of Practice was added or amended specifically to name "virtual staging" or "generative AI." NAR relies on existing Article 12 (and Article 2 — concealment of pertinent facts) plus its case interpretations to discipline undisclosed AI staging. The "2024 update" sometimes referenced is in fact a Professional Standards Committee guidance note (interpretive only), not a new SoP.

Operational consequence

Realtors reading "there's a new rule about AI photos" cannot find one because the duty arises from the general clause of Article 12 plus SoP 12-10. Your risk model must assume the worst-case interpretation: every AI-altered image needs clear, conspicuous disclosure.

Have any AI staging ethics complaints been adjudicated?

NAR Professional Standards decisions at the local-board level are confidential unless the respondent appeals to state or NAR level and the decision is published. As of mid-2026, no publicly reported adjudicated NAR ethics decision specifically on undisclosed AI virtual staging is documented.

NAR Professional Standards staff have issued interpretive guidance (a Question-and-Answer entry and a 2024 PSC guidance note) recommending that AI-altered images be "clear[ly] and conspicuous[ly]" disclosed under Article 12 and SoP 12-10. This guidance is non-binding on local hearing panels but is routinely cited by them.

The disclosure phrase that satisfies Article 12

A single disclosure block on every AI-altered image discharges Article 12 (true picture), SoP 12-10 (anti-manipulation), and the major state statutes (AB 723, WI Act 69) simultaneously:

This image has been digitally altered with generative AI virtual staging. The original, unaltered photograph is available at [URL/QR code]. Furniture and décor are not included in the sale. No structural elements, finishes, fixtures, or landscaping of the actual property have been modified in this image.

Frequently asked questions

If my MLS rule already covers AI staging, do I also need to worry about Article 12?+

Yes. NAR ethics rules apply to all NAR members independently of MLS rules. A complaint can be filed at your local Realtor association even if the MLS rule was technically met. Most MLS rules align with Article 12 expectations, but ethics complaints can target the spirit of the rule, not just the letter.

Does Article 12 require disclosure of decluttering (item removal)?+

Yes — SoP 12-10's "manipulation of listing content" language captures both addition and removal of elements. Removing a cracked window or a water stain is exactly the kind of manipulation that risks "presenting less than a true picture."

What about lighting and exposure corrections — also covered?+

No. Routine photography editing (lighting, color, exposure, cropping) is not "manipulation of listing content" in the ethical sense. NAR guidance and California AB 723 both expressly exclude common-edit categories. The line is at altering what a reasonable buyer would perceive as the actual condition of the property.

Related compliance reading

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Sources and citations

Disclaimer. This page summarises laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in your state or your E&O carrier. SofaBrain Inc. is not a law firm.