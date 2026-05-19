NAR Code of Ethics Article 12 and AI Virtual Staging

NAR has not added an AI-specific Standard of Practice — instead, undisclosed AI staging falls under Article 12 (true picture) and Standard of Practice 12-10 (anti-manipulation). Guide to what realtors must do under the existing ethical framework.

Article 12 — full text (2026 edition)

REALTORS® shall be honest and truthful in their real estate communications and shall present a true picture in their advertising, marketing, and other representations. REALTORS® shall ensure that their status as real estate professionals is readily apparent in their advertising, marketing, and other representations, and that the recipients of all real estate communications are, or have been, notified that those communications are from a real estate professional. — NAR 2025 Code of Ethics, Article 12

Why SoP 12-10 is the operative rule for AI staging

Standard of Practice 12-10 prohibits "deceptive website framing, manipulation of listing content, and metatag/keyword misdirection." The phrase "manipulation of listing content presented on the REALTOR®'s website … in any way that produces a deceptive or misleading result" textually captures AI-staged photos shown without disclosure. It is the SoP most often cited in virtual-staging ethics complaints today.

What 2024–2026 amendments did NOT do

Despite NAR member chatter, no Standard of Practice was added or amended specifically to name "virtual staging" or "generative AI." NAR relies on existing Article 12 (and Article 2 — concealment of pertinent facts) plus its case interpretations to discipline undisclosed AI staging. The "2024 update" sometimes referenced is in fact a Professional Standards Committee guidance note (interpretive only), not a new SoP.

Operational consequence Realtors reading "there's a new rule about AI photos" cannot find one because the duty arises from the general clause of Article 12 plus SoP 12-10. Your risk model must assume the worst-case interpretation: every AI-altered image needs clear, conspicuous disclosure.

Have any AI staging ethics complaints been adjudicated?

NAR Professional Standards decisions at the local-board level are confidential unless the respondent appeals to state or NAR level and the decision is published. As of mid-2026, no publicly reported adjudicated NAR ethics decision specifically on undisclosed AI virtual staging is documented.

NAR Professional Standards staff have issued interpretive guidance (a Question-and-Answer entry and a 2024 PSC guidance note) recommending that AI-altered images be "clear[ly] and conspicuous[ly]" disclosed under Article 12 and SoP 12-10. This guidance is non-binding on local hearing panels but is routinely cited by them.

The disclosure phrase that satisfies Article 12

A single disclosure block on every AI-altered image discharges Article 12 (true picture), SoP 12-10 (anti-manipulation), and the major state statutes (AB 723, WI Act 69) simultaneously: