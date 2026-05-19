AI Virtual Staging Rules by State and MLS — 2026 Matrix

State laws and MLS rules matrix
|State / MLS
|Citation
|Effective
|Key requirement
|California
|B&P §10140.8 (AB 723)
|Jan 1 2026
|Disclosure on/adjacent + link/QR + original image when site-controlled
|CRMLS (CA)
|Rule 11.5.2
|Jan 1 2026
|Label + parallel original; AI landscaping banned
|Wisconsin
|2025 WI Act 69 (AB 456)
|Jan 1 2027
|Disclosure required for any tech-altered listing image
|New York (DOS)
|Trend Alert + RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350
|In force
|Disciplinary action via RPL; private civil action via GBL
|REBNY (NY)
|RLS rules
|2025
|Watermark "Virtual Staging — Furniture Not Included"
|Stellar MLS (FL)
|Rules & Regs (updated 25 Apr 2025)
|In force
|Non-compliant photos removed; automatic Level I fine
|HAR MLS (TX)
|HAR MLS rules
|In force
|Watermark "image does not represent actual property as is"
|Canopy MLS (NC)
|Rule §1.18.1
|In force
|Disclosure on the image or in virtual tour; captions alone not acceptable
|NWMLS (WA)
|Rule 105(d)
|In force
|Altered photos clearly labeled "virtually staged"
|Bright MLS (DC/MD/VA/PA/NJ/DE)
|Rules & Regs
|In force
|"Virtually Staged" in photo caption + remarks
|MRED (Chicago)
|Rules & Regs
|In force
|Watermark or caption; clear identification in photo order
|Colorado
|SB 26-189 (replaces SB 24-205)
|Jan 1 2027
|Housing is a "consequential decision" — ADMT obligations apply indirectly
|Massachusetts
|MGL c.93A
|In force
|AG advisory: undisclosed AI imagery actionable; treble damages
|New Jersey
|CFA, N.J.S.A. 56:8-1
|In force
|Concealment of material fact; treble damages
|Federal
|FTC Act §5
|In force
|FTC open enforcement authority for deceptive AI marketing imagery
Effective-date watch (next 18 months)
- Colorado SB 26-189 substantive provisions take effect January 1, 2027; AG rulemaking due same date.
- Wisconsin Act 69 takes effect January 1, 2027.
- California / CRMLS is the only fully live statutory + MLS regime in 2026 Q1–Q2.
- Several states (MN, IA, IL) have introduced bills modelled on AB 723; none passed as of mid-2026.
Civil-exposure ranking for realtors
Where private civil judgments are most likely:
- California — AB 723 statutory cause of action + UCL §17200 (no cap, attorneys' fees) + CLRA + active plaintiff bar.
- Massachusetts — 93A treble damages + attorneys' fees + AG Campbell advisory specifically calling out AI marketing imagery.
- New Jersey — CFA treble damages + attorneys' fees + active plaintiff bar.
- New York — GBL §§349/350 private right of action + RPL §441-c disciplinary action + DOS Trend Alert.
- Wisconsin — Act 69 effective Jan 2027; civil liability + DSPS discipline. (Jumps to #2 once effective.)