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Reference

AI Virtual Staging Rules by State and MLS — 2026 Matrix

Side-by-side breakdown of every state law and major MLS rule governing AI-altered real estate listings as of 2026. Covers CA AB 723, CRMLS 11.5.2, WI Act 69, NY DOS Trend Alert + RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350, REBNY, Stellar MLS, HAR MLS, Canopy MLS §1.18.1, NWMLS Rule 105(d), Bright MLS, MRED, Colorado SB 26-189, and federal FTC §5.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Compliance Desk

Compliance review · Last reviewed 2026-05-19

Editorial overhead flat-lay: full US map outline on a desk with state-specific compliance markers highlighting California, Wisconsin, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, Colorado, and New Jersey

State laws and MLS rules matrix

State / MLSCitationEffectiveKey requirement
CaliforniaB&P §10140.8 (AB 723)Jan 1 2026Disclosure on/adjacent + link/QR + original image when site-controlled
CRMLS (CA)Rule 11.5.2Jan 1 2026Label + parallel original; AI landscaping banned
Wisconsin2025 WI Act 69 (AB 456)Jan 1 2027Disclosure required for any tech-altered listing image
New York (DOS)Trend Alert + RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350In forceDisciplinary action via RPL; private civil action via GBL
REBNY (NY)RLS rules2025Watermark "Virtual Staging — Furniture Not Included"
Stellar MLS (FL)Rules & Regs (updated 25 Apr 2025)In forceNon-compliant photos removed; automatic Level I fine
HAR MLS (TX)HAR MLS rulesIn forceWatermark "image does not represent actual property as is"
Canopy MLS (NC)Rule §1.18.1In forceDisclosure on the image or in virtual tour; captions alone not acceptable
NWMLS (WA)Rule 105(d)In forceAltered photos clearly labeled "virtually staged"
Bright MLS (DC/MD/VA/PA/NJ/DE)Rules & RegsIn force"Virtually Staged" in photo caption + remarks
MRED (Chicago)Rules & RegsIn forceWatermark or caption; clear identification in photo order
ColoradoSB 26-189 (replaces SB 24-205)Jan 1 2027Housing is a "consequential decision" — ADMT obligations apply indirectly
MassachusettsMGL c.93AIn forceAG advisory: undisclosed AI imagery actionable; treble damages
New JerseyCFA, N.J.S.A. 56:8-1In forceConcealment of material fact; treble damages
FederalFTC Act §5In forceFTC open enforcement authority for deceptive AI marketing imagery

Effective-date watch (next 18 months)

  • Colorado SB 26-189 substantive provisions take effect January 1, 2027; AG rulemaking due same date.
  • Wisconsin Act 69 takes effect January 1, 2027.
  • California / CRMLS is the only fully live statutory + MLS regime in 2026 Q1–Q2.
  • Several states (MN, IA, IL) have introduced bills modelled on AB 723; none passed as of mid-2026.

Civil-exposure ranking for realtors

Where private civil judgments are most likely:

  1. California — AB 723 statutory cause of action + UCL §17200 (no cap, attorneys' fees) + CLRA + active plaintiff bar.
  2. Massachusetts — 93A treble damages + attorneys' fees + AG Campbell advisory specifically calling out AI marketing imagery.
  3. New Jersey — CFA treble damages + attorneys' fees + active plaintiff bar.
  4. New York — GBL §§349/350 private right of action + RPL §441-c disciplinary action + DOS Trend Alert.
  5. Wisconsin — Act 69 effective Jan 2027; civil liability + DSPS discipline. (Jumps to #2 once effective.)

Frequently asked questions

My state isn't in the table — what do I do?+

You almost certainly still owe disclosure under NAR Article 12 (true picture) and SoP 12-10 (anti-manipulation), plus your state's general consumer-protection statute. Use the universal disclosure phrase and the parallel-original best practice; you'll satisfy the great majority of state and MLS rules even without specific guidance.

If I work across state lines, which rule applies?+

The rule of the state where the property is located applies. AB 723, Act 69, CRMLS, REBNY, HAR — all are property-based, not licensee-based. Your disclosure posture must match the property's state, not your state.

Are international rules (Canada, UK) different?+

Yes. Canada's CREA Realtor Code Article 9 covers misrepresentation broadly; provincial real estate councils impose additional rules. UK Trading Standards / CPRs apply via the CMA. Neither has a specific AI-staging statute as of 2026.

Related compliance reading

Stay compliant — automatically

SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata. You upload the file to your MLS, the disclosure rides along.

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Sources and citations

Disclaimer. This page summarises laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in your state or your E&O carrier. SofaBrain Inc. is not a law firm.