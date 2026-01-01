TX MLS only

Texas

HAR MLS requires specific watermark wording on every staged photo

NY MLS only

New York

No AI statute, but RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350 provide a private right of action

FL MLS only

Florida

Stellar MLS triggers automatic Level I fines for non-compliant photos

NC MLS only

North Carolina

Canopy MLS Rule §1.18.1 requires on-image disclosure — captions alone not acceptable

WA MLS only

Washington

NWMLS Rule 105(d) requires every altered photo to be clearly labeled "virtually staged"

CO MLS only

Colorado

No AI statute, but Colorado Consumer Protection Act enables private actions

MA MLS only

Massachusetts

No AI statute, but Mass Gen Laws ch. 93A allows triple damages

NJ MLS only

New Jersey

No AI statute, but NJ Consumer Fraud Act allows treble damages

AL MLS only

Alabama

No AI statute; AL Deceptive Trade Practices Act applies; major MLSs require disclosure of altered photos

AK MLS only

Alaska

No AI statute; AK Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act applies

AZ MLS only

Arizona

No AI statute; ARMLS rules require disclosure; AZ Consumer Fraud Act applies

AR MLS only

Arkansas

No AI statute; CARMLS rules + AR Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply

CT MLS only

Connecticut

CT Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA) allows treble damages — high civil exposure

DE MLS only

Delaware

No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + DE Consumer Fraud Act apply

DC MLS only

District of Columbia

No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act apply

GA MLS only

Georgia

No AI statute; FMLS + GAMLS require disclosure; GA Fair Business Practices Act applies

HI MLS only

Hawaii

No AI statute, but HRS §480 allows treble damages — high civil exposure

ID MLS only

Idaho

No AI statute; Intermountain MLS rules + ID Consumer Protection Act apply

IL MLS only

Illinois

No AI statute; MRED rules + IL Consumer Fraud Act (strong) apply

IN MLS only

Indiana

No AI statute; MIBOR + Northern Indiana MLS rules apply; IN Deceptive Consumer Sales Act

IA MLS only

Iowa

No AI statute; Des Moines Area MLS rules + IA Consumer Fraud Act apply

KS MLS only

Kansas

No AI statute; Heartland MLS rules + KS Consumer Protection Act apply

KY MLS only

Kentucky

No AI statute; Greater Louisville MLS rules + KY Consumer Protection Act apply

LA MLS only

Louisiana

No AI statute; GSREIN + GBRMLS rules + LA Unfair Trade Practices Law apply

ME MLS only

Maine

No AI statute; Maine Real Estate Info System rules + ME Unfair Trade Practices Act apply

MD MLS only

Maryland

No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + MD Consumer Protection Act apply

MI MLS only

Michigan

No AI statute; Realcomp II rules + MI Consumer Protection Act apply

MN MLS only

Minnesota

No AI statute; Northstar MLS rules + MN Consumer Fraud Act apply

MS MLS only

Mississippi

No AI statute; CMRMLS + Gulf Coast MLS rules + MS Consumer Protection Act apply

MO MLS only

Missouri

No AI statute; MARIS + Heartland MLS rules + MO Merchandising Practices Act apply

MT MLS only

Montana

No AI statute; Big Sky Country MLS rules + MT Consumer Protection Act apply

NE MLS only

Nebraska

No AI statute; Great Plains Regional MLS + NE Consumer Protection Act apply

NV MLS only

Nevada

No AI statute; Las Vegas REALTORS MLS + NV Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply

NH MLS only

New Hampshire

No AI statute, but NH Consumer Protection Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure

NM MLS only

New Mexico

No AI statute, but NM Unfair Practices Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure

ND MLS only

North Dakota

No AI statute; Fargo MLS + ND Consumer Fraud Statute apply

OH MLS only

Ohio

No AI statute, but OH Consumer Sales Practices Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure

OK MLS only

Oklahoma

No AI statute; MLS Technology + NORES MLS rules + OK Consumer Protection Act apply

OR MLS only

Oregon

No AI statute; RMLS rules + OR Unlawful Trade Practices Act apply; AG advisory in 2024

PA MLS only

Pennsylvania

No AI statute, but PA UTPCPL allows treble damages — high civil exposure

RI MLS only

Rhode Island

No AI statute; State-Wide MLS rules + RI Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply

SC MLS only

South Carolina

No AI statute; CHS Trident + Greenville MLS rules + SC Unfair Trade Practices Act apply

SD MLS only

South Dakota

No AI statute; Sioux Falls MLS + SD Deceptive Trade Practices Statute apply

TN MLS only

Tennessee

No AI statute; REALTRACS + MAAR MLS rules + TN Consumer Protection Act apply

UT MLS only

Utah

No AI statute; WFRMLS rules + UT Consumer Sales Practices Act apply

VT MLS only

Vermont

No AI statute; NEREN / PrimeMLS rules + VT Consumer Fraud Act apply

VA MLS only

Virginia

No AI statute; Bright MLS + CVR MLS rules + VA Consumer Protection Act apply

WV MLS only

West Virginia

No AI statute; Bright MLS + Charleston MLS rules + WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act apply

WY MLS only

Wyoming

No AI statute; Wyoming MLS rules + WY Consumer Protection Act apply