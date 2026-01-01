AI Virtual Staging Compliance by State
Pick your state for the specific statutes, MLS rules, and civil exposure that apply to AI-altered listing photos in your market.
Live statutes
Upcoming statutes
MLS rules only (no statute)
Texas
HAR MLS requires specific watermark wording on every staged photo
New York
No AI statute, but RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350 provide a private right of action
Florida
Stellar MLS triggers automatic Level I fines for non-compliant photos
North Carolina
Canopy MLS Rule §1.18.1 requires on-image disclosure — captions alone not acceptable
Washington
NWMLS Rule 105(d) requires every altered photo to be clearly labeled "virtually staged"
Colorado
No AI statute, but Colorado Consumer Protection Act enables private actions
Massachusetts
No AI statute, but Mass Gen Laws ch. 93A allows triple damages
New Jersey
No AI statute, but NJ Consumer Fraud Act allows treble damages
Alabama
No AI statute; AL Deceptive Trade Practices Act applies; major MLSs require disclosure of altered photos
Alaska
No AI statute; AK Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act applies
Arizona
No AI statute; ARMLS rules require disclosure; AZ Consumer Fraud Act applies
Arkansas
No AI statute; CARMLS rules + AR Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply
Connecticut
CT Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA) allows treble damages — high civil exposure
Delaware
No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + DE Consumer Fraud Act apply
District of Columbia
No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act apply
Georgia
No AI statute; FMLS + GAMLS require disclosure; GA Fair Business Practices Act applies
Hawaii
No AI statute, but HRS §480 allows treble damages — high civil exposure
Idaho
No AI statute; Intermountain MLS rules + ID Consumer Protection Act apply
Illinois
No AI statute; MRED rules + IL Consumer Fraud Act (strong) apply
Indiana
No AI statute; MIBOR + Northern Indiana MLS rules apply; IN Deceptive Consumer Sales Act
Iowa
No AI statute; Des Moines Area MLS rules + IA Consumer Fraud Act apply
Kansas
No AI statute; Heartland MLS rules + KS Consumer Protection Act apply
Kentucky
No AI statute; Greater Louisville MLS rules + KY Consumer Protection Act apply
Louisiana
No AI statute; GSREIN + GBRMLS rules + LA Unfair Trade Practices Law apply
Maine
No AI statute; Maine Real Estate Info System rules + ME Unfair Trade Practices Act apply
Maryland
No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + MD Consumer Protection Act apply
Michigan
No AI statute; Realcomp II rules + MI Consumer Protection Act apply
Minnesota
No AI statute; Northstar MLS rules + MN Consumer Fraud Act apply
Mississippi
No AI statute; CMRMLS + Gulf Coast MLS rules + MS Consumer Protection Act apply
Missouri
No AI statute; MARIS + Heartland MLS rules + MO Merchandising Practices Act apply
Montana
No AI statute; Big Sky Country MLS rules + MT Consumer Protection Act apply
Nebraska
No AI statute; Great Plains Regional MLS + NE Consumer Protection Act apply
Nevada
No AI statute; Las Vegas REALTORS MLS + NV Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply
New Hampshire
No AI statute, but NH Consumer Protection Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure
New Mexico
No AI statute, but NM Unfair Practices Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure
North Dakota
No AI statute; Fargo MLS + ND Consumer Fraud Statute apply
Ohio
No AI statute, but OH Consumer Sales Practices Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure
Oklahoma
No AI statute; MLS Technology + NORES MLS rules + OK Consumer Protection Act apply
Oregon
No AI statute; RMLS rules + OR Unlawful Trade Practices Act apply; AG advisory in 2024
Pennsylvania
No AI statute, but PA UTPCPL allows treble damages — high civil exposure
Rhode Island
No AI statute; State-Wide MLS rules + RI Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply
South Carolina
No AI statute; CHS Trident + Greenville MLS rules + SC Unfair Trade Practices Act apply
South Dakota
No AI statute; Sioux Falls MLS + SD Deceptive Trade Practices Statute apply
Tennessee
No AI statute; REALTRACS + MAAR MLS rules + TN Consumer Protection Act apply
Utah
No AI statute; WFRMLS rules + UT Consumer Sales Practices Act apply
Vermont
No AI statute; NEREN / PrimeMLS rules + VT Consumer Fraud Act apply
Virginia
No AI statute; Bright MLS + CVR MLS rules + VA Consumer Protection Act apply
West Virginia
No AI statute; Bright MLS + Charleston MLS rules + WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act apply
Wyoming
No AI statute; Wyoming MLS rules + WY Consumer Protection Act apply
Don't see your state? You almost certainly still owe disclosure under NAR Article 12 (true picture) and your local MLS rules. See the full state-by-state matrix for every jurisdiction we've researched.