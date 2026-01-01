51 jurisdictions covered · 2026 rules

AI Virtual Staging Compliance by State

Pick your state for the specific statutes, MLS rules, and civil exposure that apply to AI-altered listing photos in your market.

Live statutes

CALIVE

California

California AB 723 and CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 are both in force

Upcoming statutes

WIUPCOMING

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Act 69 takes effect January 1, 2027 — second US state AI staging statute

MLS rules only (no statute)

TXMLS only

Texas

HAR MLS requires specific watermark wording on every staged photo

NYMLS only

New York

No AI statute, but RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350 provide a private right of action

FLMLS only

Florida

Stellar MLS triggers automatic Level I fines for non-compliant photos

NCMLS only

North Carolina

Canopy MLS Rule §1.18.1 requires on-image disclosure — captions alone not acceptable

WAMLS only

Washington

NWMLS Rule 105(d) requires every altered photo to be clearly labeled "virtually staged"

COMLS only

Colorado

No AI statute, but Colorado Consumer Protection Act enables private actions

MAMLS only

Massachusetts

No AI statute, but Mass Gen Laws ch. 93A allows triple damages

NJMLS only

New Jersey

No AI statute, but NJ Consumer Fraud Act allows treble damages

ALMLS only

Alabama

No AI statute; AL Deceptive Trade Practices Act applies; major MLSs require disclosure of altered photos

AKMLS only

Alaska

No AI statute; AK Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act applies

AZMLS only

Arizona

No AI statute; ARMLS rules require disclosure; AZ Consumer Fraud Act applies

ARMLS only

Arkansas

No AI statute; CARMLS rules + AR Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply

CTMLS only

Connecticut

CT Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA) allows treble damages — high civil exposure

DEMLS only

Delaware

No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + DE Consumer Fraud Act apply

DCMLS only

District of Columbia

No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act apply

GAMLS only

Georgia

No AI statute; FMLS + GAMLS require disclosure; GA Fair Business Practices Act applies

HIMLS only

Hawaii

No AI statute, but HRS §480 allows treble damages — high civil exposure

IDMLS only

Idaho

No AI statute; Intermountain MLS rules + ID Consumer Protection Act apply

ILMLS only

Illinois

No AI statute; MRED rules + IL Consumer Fraud Act (strong) apply

INMLS only

Indiana

No AI statute; MIBOR + Northern Indiana MLS rules apply; IN Deceptive Consumer Sales Act

IAMLS only

Iowa

No AI statute; Des Moines Area MLS rules + IA Consumer Fraud Act apply

KSMLS only

Kansas

No AI statute; Heartland MLS rules + KS Consumer Protection Act apply

KYMLS only

Kentucky

No AI statute; Greater Louisville MLS rules + KY Consumer Protection Act apply

LAMLS only

Louisiana

No AI statute; GSREIN + GBRMLS rules + LA Unfair Trade Practices Law apply

MEMLS only

Maine

No AI statute; Maine Real Estate Info System rules + ME Unfair Trade Practices Act apply

MDMLS only

Maryland

No AI statute; Bright MLS rules + MD Consumer Protection Act apply

MIMLS only

Michigan

No AI statute; Realcomp II rules + MI Consumer Protection Act apply

MNMLS only

Minnesota

No AI statute; Northstar MLS rules + MN Consumer Fraud Act apply

MSMLS only

Mississippi

No AI statute; CMRMLS + Gulf Coast MLS rules + MS Consumer Protection Act apply

MOMLS only

Missouri

No AI statute; MARIS + Heartland MLS rules + MO Merchandising Practices Act apply

MTMLS only

Montana

No AI statute; Big Sky Country MLS rules + MT Consumer Protection Act apply

NEMLS only

Nebraska

No AI statute; Great Plains Regional MLS + NE Consumer Protection Act apply

NVMLS only

Nevada

No AI statute; Las Vegas REALTORS MLS + NV Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply

NHMLS only

New Hampshire

No AI statute, but NH Consumer Protection Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure

NMMLS only

New Mexico

No AI statute, but NM Unfair Practices Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure

NDMLS only

North Dakota

No AI statute; Fargo MLS + ND Consumer Fraud Statute apply

OHMLS only

Ohio

No AI statute, but OH Consumer Sales Practices Act allows treble damages — high civil exposure

OKMLS only

Oklahoma

No AI statute; MLS Technology + NORES MLS rules + OK Consumer Protection Act apply

ORMLS only

Oregon

No AI statute; RMLS rules + OR Unlawful Trade Practices Act apply; AG advisory in 2024

PAMLS only

Pennsylvania

No AI statute, but PA UTPCPL allows treble damages — high civil exposure

RIMLS only

Rhode Island

No AI statute; State-Wide MLS rules + RI Deceptive Trade Practices Act apply

SCMLS only

South Carolina

No AI statute; CHS Trident + Greenville MLS rules + SC Unfair Trade Practices Act apply

SDMLS only

South Dakota

No AI statute; Sioux Falls MLS + SD Deceptive Trade Practices Statute apply

TNMLS only

Tennessee

No AI statute; REALTRACS + MAAR MLS rules + TN Consumer Protection Act apply

UTMLS only

Utah

No AI statute; WFRMLS rules + UT Consumer Sales Practices Act apply

VTMLS only

Vermont

No AI statute; NEREN / PrimeMLS rules + VT Consumer Fraud Act apply

VAMLS only

Virginia

No AI statute; Bright MLS + CVR MLS rules + VA Consumer Protection Act apply

WVMLS only

West Virginia

No AI statute; Bright MLS + Charleston MLS rules + WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act apply

WYMLS only

Wyoming

No AI statute; Wyoming MLS rules + WY Consumer Protection Act apply

Don't see your state? You almost certainly still owe disclosure under NAR Article 12 (true picture) and your local MLS rules. See the full state-by-state matrix for every jurisdiction we've researched.