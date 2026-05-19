The Universal Virtual Staging Disclosure Phrase (Copy + Paste)

The phrase

This image has been digitally altered with generative AI virtual staging. The original, unaltered photograph is available at [URL/QR code]. Furniture and décor are not included in the sale. No structural elements, finishes, fixtures, or landscaping of the actual property have been modified in this image.

What this single block discharges

AB 723(a) — disclosure that the image is altered.

AB 723(b) — adjacency requirement (it sits on the image).

AB 723(c) — link/QR to original (when paired with the QR code).

NAR Article 12 — "true picture" obligation.

NAR SoP 12-10 — anti-manipulation of listing content.

CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 — labeling plus parallel original.

HAR watermark wording — "image does not represent actual property as is" equivalent.

REBNY watermark wording — "Furniture Not Included" equivalent.

Canopy MLS §1.18.1 — on-image disclosure (not just caption).

NWMLS Rule 105(d) — "virtually staged" label.

Wisconsin Act 69 (effective Jan 1, 2027) — forward-compatible "tech-altered" disclosure.

NY DOS Trend Alert / RPL §441-c — non-deceptive advertising.

E&O defense posture — eliminates the "concealment" pleading that triggers AI exclusions.

Placement requirements

For maximum legal posture, burn the disclosure into the bottom 8% of the rendered image. Use a minimum font size equivalent to 14px on a 1920×1080 frame (this remains legible at the typical MLS thumbnail size). Semi-transparent background or contrasting font color is fine, but legibility wins over aesthetics.

Pair the on-image disclosure with a C2PA Content Credential signed at export. This gives the realtor a cryptographic provenance defense and satisfies the parallel-original requirement when published on a Sofabrain-controlled landing page.