On this page+
State statuteWIEffective 2027-01-01

Wisconsin Act 69: The Next State AI Photo Disclosure Law

Wisconsin Act 69 (formerly AB 456) takes effect January 1, 2027 — the second US state statute targeting AI-altered real estate listings. Broader than California AB 723: covers virtual staging, digital repairs, landscape "fixes," and structural tweaks. Disciplinary exposure runs through DSPS.

SC

Reviewed by SofaBrain Compliance Desk

Compliance review · Published 2027-01-01 · Last reviewed 2026-05-19

Editorial illustration: tablet displaying the Wisconsin state outline overlaid with an AI-circuit pattern, beside a wooden gavel and paperwork embossed "Act 69"

Why Act 69 is broader than AB 723

California AB 723 carves out a "common edits" safe harbor for lighting, white balance, cropping, and exposure. Wisconsin Act 69 does not. The statutory language covers any "technology-altered" image used to market real property — which on its face captures the kinds of edits AB 723 deliberately excludes.

In practice, regulators are expected to interpret Act 69 in line with AB 723 for routine photography edits (lighting / color / cropping), but the statutory exposure is broader and gives DSPS more discretion. Realtors operating in Wisconsin in 2027 should plan for an "always disclose if AI was used" posture.

What you need to do by January 1, 2027

  1. Every AI-altered Wisconsin listing photo published on or after Jan 1, 2027, must carry disclosure of the alteration.
  2. Pair the altered image with an original unaltered version (best practice; statute does not strictly require parallel image, but the Wisconsin REALTORS Association is expected to recommend it).
  3. Update your E&O renewal application to disclose AI staging usage truthfully.

The universal disclosure phrase covers Wisconsin too

The standard SofaBrain disclosure phrase is forward-compatible with Wisconsin Act 69 — its wording ("This image has been digitally altered with generative AI virtual staging") satisfies the Act's broader "technology-altered" trigger.

Frequently asked questions

Does Act 69 preempt local MLS rules in Wisconsin?+

No. Local MLS rules (e.g. Metro MLS, South Central Wisconsin MLS) continue to apply. Realtors must comply with both. The universal SofaBrain disclosure phrase satisfies most MLS regimes, but check your specific MLS's rule set for any prescribed watermark wording.

Will neighbouring states pass similar laws?+

Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois have all had bills introduced as of 2026 Q2; none have passed. Wisconsin is the bellwether for the upper Midwest. The 2026 NAR Risk Management Forum slated AI photo disclosure as a top-3 state legislative trend for 2027.

What about decluttering — is that covered?+

Yes. "Item removal" is captured by Act 69's broad "technology-altered" trigger. SoP 12-10 also applies independently under NAR ethics. Disclose decluttered photos.

Related compliance reading

Stay compliant — automatically

SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata. You upload the file to your MLS, the disclosure rides along.

Try SofaBrain — Free

Sources and citations

Disclaimer. This page summarises laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in your state or your E&O carrier. SofaBrain Inc. is not a law firm.