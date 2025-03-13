What is Coastal Style?

Coastal design brings the breezy, relaxed feeling of seaside living indoors through light colors, natural textures, and oceanic elements. It creates bright, open spaces with a fresh, tranquil atmosphere that evokes beachfront retreats.

Key Characteristics:

Abundant natural light with minimal window coverings

Abundant natural light with minimal window coverings Natural materials and textures like rope, jute, and weathered woods

Natural materials and textures like rope, jute, and weathered woods Ocean-inspired color palette dominated by blues and whites

Ocean-inspired color palette dominated by blues and whites Relaxed, unfussy furniture with comfortable proportions

SofaBrain can transform any room into a stunning Coastal space in seconds.