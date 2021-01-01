Realtor Tools

🧹Declutter Pro

🧹Staging

AI Declutter Pro for Real EstateMLS Photos in 30 Seconds

Remove furniture and clutter to show clean, empty spaces. Transform property listings with professional AI photo editing. Used by 48,000+ realtors to sell homes 73% faster.

  • Show true room dimensions
  • Remove personal items and clutter
  • Create blank canvas for buyers
5 Free HD Photos
MLS Compliant
4K HD Ready
Transform Properties in 3 Simple Steps

No technical skills required. Just upload, customize, and download.

Upload Your Photo

Simply drag and drop or browse to select your property image. We support all common formats.

Choose Your Style

Select from pre-configured options designed specifically for declutter pro.

Download & Share

Get multiple HD variations ready for MLS listings and marketing materials.

Real Examples, Real Results

See the quality of transformations our AI produces for real estate professionals

Modern White

Dark Wood

Two-Tone

Powerful Features for Real Results

Professional-grade AI technology designed specifically for real estate marketing

Smart Style Detection

AI analyzes your existing kitchen layout and suggests cabinet styles that perfectly complement your space

Preserves kitchen layout
Matches existing architecture
Multiple style variations
Color Precision

Choose from trending cabinet colors or let AI recommend the perfect palette for your kitchen

20+ color options
Custom color matching
Lighting-aware rendering

Instant Results

See multiple cabinet transformations in under 30 seconds, ready for client presentations

4 variations per render
HD quality output
Download all formats

Trusted by 48,000+ Real Estate Pros

See how top agents are closing deals faster with AI-powered property transformations

Sarah Chen

Luxury Real Estate Agent

Sotheby's International Realty

SofaBrain's virtual staging tool has completely transformed my listing presentations. I staged a $2.5M empty property in minutes, and it sold within a week. The ROI is incredible.

Michael Rodriguez

Real Estate Broker

RE/MAX Premier

The kitchen cabinet refresh tool is a game-changer. Sellers love seeing the potential without spending thousands on renovations. My listings now get 3x more views.

Jennifer Park

Property Marketing Director

Coldwell Banker

Curb appeal transformations have increased our showing requests by 45%. Buyers can finally visualize the property's true potential. This tool pays for itself with just one sale.

Simple Pricing, Incredible Value

Start free, upgrade when you're ready. Cancel anytime.

Ready to Transform Your Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals already using Declutter Pro

