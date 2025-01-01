A source-photo workflow with tool-specific controls and a review step before publishing.

📷 Start with a Source Photo Upload one JPG, PNG, or WebP image for the tool to use as its visual input. One source image per request Files up to 10 MB Original image stays available for comparison

🎛️ Choose Available Controls Set the options exposed by this tool before submitting the generation request. Controls vary by tool Review selections before generating Reset the workflow to try another setup