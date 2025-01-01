Realtor Tools

🚿Bathroom Quick Update

🚿Interior Updates

AI Bathroom Quick Update for Real EstateProperty Concepts in 30 Seconds

Modernize dated bathrooms with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Trusted by 48,000+ real estate professionals. Compare the generated result with the original before publishing it.

  • Preview updates for dated bathrooms instantly
  • Show renovation potential
  • Appeal to modern home buyers
3 free credits
No credit card required
General SofaBrain product example - After
General SofaBrain product example - Before
Before
After
30s
Per Photo
Research average
Shared SofaBrain example
0
Property Transformations
0+
Real Estate Pros
0M+
Hours Saved

Transform Properties in 3 Simple Steps

No technical skills required. Just upload, customize, and download.

1

Upload Your Photo

Choose the property photo you want to explore and keep the original available for comparison.

Start with one source photo
2

Choose Your Style

Select from pre-configured options designed specifically for bathroom quick update.

Tool-specific controls
3

Compare & Review

Inspect the generated image beside the original before you download or publish it.

Review before sharing

No credit card required

Compare the Source, Then the Generated Result

These matched image pairs show the source photo and the generated concept side by side.

Empty Room to Kitchen Concept - After
Empty Room to Kitchen Concept - Before
Before
After

Empty Room to Kitchen Concept

Original / GeneratedDrag to compare
Empty Room to Furnished Concept - After
Empty Room to Furnished Concept - Before
Before
After

Empty Room to Furnished Concept

Original / GeneratedDrag to compare

How Bathroom Quick Update Works

A source-photo workflow with tool-specific controls and a review step before publishing.

📷

Start with a Source Photo

Upload one JPG, PNG, or WebP image for the tool to use as its visual input.

One source image per request
Files up to 10 MB
Original image stays available for comparison
🎛️

Choose Available Controls

Set the options exposed by this tool before submitting the generation request.

Controls vary by tool
Review selections before generating
Reset the workflow to try another setup
🔎

Review Before Publishing

Compare every generated image with the source photo before downloading or publishing it.

Inspect property details for accuracy
Choose the variation you want to download
Follow local disclosure and listing rules

Ready to see these features in action?

Trusted by 48,000+ Real Estate Pros

See how top agents are closing deals faster with AI-powered property transformations

SC

Sarah Chen

Luxury Real Estate Agent

Sotheby's International Realty

Listings:127
Time Saved:200+ hrs
Avg Days on Market:12

SofaBrain's virtual staging tool has completely transformed my listing presentations. I staged a $2.5M empty property in minutes, and it sold within a week. The ROI is incredible.

Verified Customer
MR

Michael Rodriguez

Real Estate Broker

RE/MAX Premier

Listings:89
Time Saved:150+ hrs
Avg Days on Market:18

The kitchen cabinet refresh tool is a game-changer. Sellers love seeing the potential without spending thousands on renovations. My listings now get 3x more views.

Verified Customer
JP

Jennifer Park

Property Marketing Director

Coldwell Banker

Listings:215
Time Saved:300+ hrs
Avg Days on Market:15

Curb appeal transformations have increased our showing requests by 45%. Buyers can finally visualize the property's true potential. This tool pays for itself with just one sale.

Verified Customer
4.9/5 Average Rating
48,592+ Real Estate Pros
2.8M+ Property Transformations

Current New-User Offer

Start with 3 Free Credits

Create an account without a credit card, try a standard image render, and review current paid plans only when you need more.

View Current Pricing

Try Bathroom Quick Update on Your Own Photo

Upload a property photo and review the generated image beside the original before deciding how to use it.

No credit card required
3 credits included