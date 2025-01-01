Luxury interior
Directory • Elite Professionals

Connect with Elite Real Estate Professionals

Find professionals who use AI-powered visuals to sell properties 37% faster and for 5.8% more

Try AI Virtual StagingGet Listed in Directory
0+
Professional Users
0+
AI Renders Created
0
Cities Covered
+0%
Avg. Price Increase

Elite Professionals

Connect with top-tier professionals who use SofaBrain's AI tools to deliver exceptional results

Real Estate Agents & Realtors
87,400+ Active Realtors+37% faster sales

Real Estate Agents & Realtors

Connect with elite real estate professionals who leverage AI to create visuals that sell properties 37% faster at higher prices.

Browse professionals
Real Estate Photographers
23,150+ Professional Photographers3x more inquiries

Real Estate Photographers

Discover photographers who elevate property visuals with AI enhancements, helping listings attract 3x more buyer inquiries.

Browse professionals
Interior Designers
15,600+ Design Professionals89% approval rate

Interior Designers

Partner with visionary designers who visualize concepts through AI, enabling clients to experience designs before committing.

Browse professionals
Home Stagers
9,800+ Staging Experts+15% selling price

Home Stagers

Find stagers who blend physical and AI virtual staging to create irresistible spaces that command premium prices.

Browse professionals

Browse Locations

Find top professionals near you or in your target market

New York
Los Angeles
Chicago
Houston
Phoenix
Philadelphia
San Antonio
San Diego
Dallas
San Francisco
Austin
Seattle
Denver
Boston
Miami
Atlanta
Nashville
Portland
Las Vegas
Washington DC

Success Stories

Real results from professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools

Sarah Henderson - Realtor
-27%
time To Sale
+5.8%
price Increase
98%
client Satisfaction
$29,000 average price lift

Using SofaBrain's AI tools has reduced my time-to-sale by 27% and increased final selling prices by 5.8%. A $500k property sold for $29,000 more with AI-enhanced listings.

Sarah Henderson

RealtorChicago

Michael Chen - Real Estate Photographer
+112%
client Growth
+75%
revenue
94%
retention Rate
Doubled client base in 3 months

I've doubled my client base offering AI-enhanced photography. Clients love seeing multiple staging styles in minutes—what used to take days now happens instantly.

Michael Chen

Real Estate PhotographerSan Francisco

Emma Williams - Interior Designer
+49%
conversion Rate
+32%
project Size
+60%
referrals
89% conversion rate

SofaBrain helps me show clients multiple design concepts in minutes. My consultation-to-project conversion rate jumped from 40% to 89% with AI visualizations.

Emma Williams

Interior DesignerNew York

Harness AI to Transform Your Real Estate Business

Join the elite professionals who use SofaBrain to create stunning visualizations that captivate clients and close deals faster.

Proven Performance

AI-enhanced listings sell 37% faster and command 5.8% higher prices on average across all markets.

Client Growth

Professionals using SofaBrain report an average of 74% increase in client acquisition and 92% retention rate.

Competitive Edge

Stand out from competitors with technology that transforms ordinary property images into extraordinary selling opportunities.

Try SofaBrain FreeApply for Featured Listing
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How does SofaBrain help real estate professionals?

SofaBrain provides AI-powered visualization tools that help real estate professionals create stunning property imagery. This includes virtual staging, room redesigns, decluttering, and style transformations—all of which help properties sell faster and often for higher prices.

How can I get featured in the SofaBrain directory?

Real estate professionals who use SofaBrain's tools can apply to be featured in our directory. Priority is given to active users who showcase SofaBrain transformations in their portfolio. Contact us through our website to start the application process.

Is the directory available in all locations?

We're rapidly expanding our directory coverage. Currently, we focus on major metropolitan areas in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand globally. If your area isn't listed yet, you can still apply to be featured when we launch in your region.

How much does it cost to be listed in the directory?

Being listed in our basic directory is free for verified SofaBrain users. Premium placements and enhanced profiles are available for Professional and Enterprise subscribers. Contact us for specific pricing details for your market.

Ready to Transform Your Property Listings?

Join thousands of elite real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster and for more money.

Try SofaBrain Now

No credit card required • Free trial available