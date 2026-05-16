Reviewed public feed examples
AI Kitchen Design Gallery
These kitchen examples are selected from active public SofaBrain feed renders and reviewed for visual quality before publication.
- Examples
- 6
- Source
- Feed
- Reviewed
- Yes
Kitchen AI design examples
Every kitchen image below comes from a reviewed public SofaBrain render and links back to a before-and-after proof set.
Bohemian
The after image shows a significant improvement in aesthetics and functionality, aligning well with the kitchen's bohemian style.
Bohemian
The after image shows a significant improvement in aesthetics and functionality, aligning well with the bohemian style.
Contemporary
Contemporary kitchen staging from empty room to finished kitchen scene.
Contemporary
The after image shows a significant and realistic improvement in the kitchen design, aligning well with contemporary style.
Contemporary
The after image shows a significant improvement in design and functionality, maintaining a contemporary style.
Contemporary
The after image shows a significant and realistic improvement in the kitchen design, aligning well with contemporary style.
What we reviewed
We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.
Best uses
Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.
Page status
This page is indexable because it has at least 6 reviewed examples from the public feed and is included in the SEO monitoring report.
Create a version for your room
Upload a photo and generate a staged design from the same SofaBrain workflow.