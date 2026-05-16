Reviewed public feed examples

AI Kitchen Design Gallery

These kitchen examples are selected from active public SofaBrain feed renders and reviewed for visual quality before publication.

Create Your KitchenKitchen before and afterAI design gallery
Examples
6
Source
Feed
Reviewed
Yes
Before kitchen bohemian AI staging
After kitchen bohemian AI staging
BohemianReviewed feed example

Kitchen AI design examples

Every kitchen image below comes from a reviewed public SofaBrain render and links back to a before-and-after proof set.

Bohemian AI kitchen design example

Bohemian

The after image shows a significant improvement in aesthetics and functionality, aligning well with the kitchen's bohemian style.

Bohemian AI kitchen design example

Bohemian

The after image shows a significant improvement in aesthetics and functionality, aligning well with the bohemian style.

Contemporary AI kitchen design example

Contemporary

Contemporary kitchen staging from empty room to finished kitchen scene.

Contemporary AI kitchen design example

Contemporary

The after image shows a significant and realistic improvement in the kitchen design, aligning well with contemporary style.

Contemporary AI kitchen design example

Contemporary

The after image shows a significant improvement in design and functionality, maintaining a contemporary style.

Contemporary AI kitchen design example

Contemporary

The after image shows a significant and realistic improvement in the kitchen design, aligning well with contemporary style.

What we reviewed

We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.

Best uses

Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.

Page status

This page is indexable because it has at least 6 reviewed examples from the public feed and is included in the SEO monitoring report.

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