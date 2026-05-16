AI Kitchen Design Gallery

These kitchen examples are selected from active public SofaBrain feed renders and reviewed for visual quality before publication.

The after image shows a significant and realistic improvement in the kitchen design, aligning well with contemporary style.

The after image shows a significant improvement in design and functionality, maintaining a contemporary style.

The after image shows a significant and realistic improvement in the kitchen design, aligning well with contemporary style.

The after image shows a significant improvement in aesthetics and functionality, aligning well with the bohemian style.

The after image shows a significant improvement in aesthetics and functionality, aligning well with the kitchen's bohemian style.

Every kitchen image below comes from a reviewed public SofaBrain render and links back to a before-and-after proof set.

What we reviewed We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.

Best uses Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.