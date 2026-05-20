Reviewed public feed examples
AI Living Room Design Gallery
These living room examples are selected from active public SofaBrain feed renders and reviewed for visual quality before publication.
- Examples
- 6
- Source
- Feed
- Reviewed
- Yes
Living Room AI design examples
Every living room image below comes from a reviewed public SofaBrain render and links back to a before-and-after proof set.
Art Deco
The after image shows a significant and realistic transformation of the living room in an art deco style, enhancing the overall aesthetic.
Art Deco
The after image shows a significant improvement in style and aesthetics, aligning well with the art deco theme.
Art Deco
The after image shows a clear improvement in style and comfort, aligning well with the art deco theme.
Art Deco
The after image shows a clear improvement in design and style, maintaining realism and privacy.
Art Deco
The after image shows a significant improvement in design and aesthetics, aligning well with the art deco style.
Biophilic
The after image shows a significant improvement in design and aesthetics, aligning well with the biophilic style.
What we reviewed
We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.
Best uses
Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.
Page status
This page is indexable because it has at least 6 reviewed examples from the public feed and is included in the SEO monitoring report.
Create a version for your room
Upload a photo and generate a staged design from the same SofaBrain workflow.