Reviewed public feed examples

AI Living Room Design Gallery

These living room examples are selected from active public SofaBrain feed renders and reviewed for visual quality before publication.

Create Your Living RoomLiving Room before and afterAI design gallery
Examples
6
Source
Feed
Reviewed
Yes
Before living room art deco AI staging
After living room art deco AI staging
Art DecoReviewed feed example

Living Room AI design examples

Every living room image below comes from a reviewed public SofaBrain render and links back to a before-and-after proof set.

Art Deco AI living room design example

Art Deco

The after image shows a significant and realistic transformation of the living room in an art deco style, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Art Deco AI living room design example

Art Deco

The after image shows a significant improvement in style and aesthetics, aligning well with the art deco theme.

Art Deco AI living room design example

Art Deco

The after image shows a clear improvement in style and comfort, aligning well with the art deco theme.

Art Deco AI living room design example

Art Deco

The after image shows a clear improvement in design and style, maintaining realism and privacy.

Art Deco AI living room design example

Art Deco

The after image shows a significant improvement in design and aesthetics, aligning well with the art deco style.

Biophilic AI living room design example

Biophilic

The after image shows a significant improvement in design and aesthetics, aligning well with the biophilic style.

What we reviewed

We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.

Best uses

Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.

Page status

This page is indexable because it has at least 6 reviewed examples from the public feed and is included in the SEO monitoring report.

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