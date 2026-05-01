Aryeo Pricing (2026): Plans for Real Estate Photographers

Short answer: Aryeo is a subscription real estate media platform with no per-listing fees. As of 2026 the tiers are Starter ~$49/month, Pro ~$99/month, and Business ~$179/month, plus a custom Enterprise tier for high-volume operations (5,000+ listings/month, API). One thing to know up front: Aryeo is owned by ShowingTime+ (Zillow Group), so it sits inside the Zillow ecosystem.

How Aryeo pricing works

Aryeo is built for real estate photographers and media companies — it runs the order-to-delivery workflow: online booking, scheduling, gallery delivery, property websites, AI virtual staging, and Zillow 3D Home integration. Because it's flat monthly with no per-listing fees, the economics improve the more listings you push through it:

Starter ~$49/mo — solo photographers getting organized

— solo photographers getting organized Pro ~$99/mo — growing studios needing more delivery/branding features

— growing studios needing more delivery/branding features Business ~$179/mo — teams at volume

— teams at volume Enterprise — custom, for very high volume + API

The thing to weigh: it's Zillow-owned

Aryeo's acquisition by Zillow Group is the strategic consideration. For some photographers the deep Zillow 3D Home integration is a plus; for others, routing their delivery pipeline and client data through a portal they also compete with for attention is a reason to look at independent alternatives (Spiro and others price per-listing instead). It's a fit question, not a pricing one.

Where Sofabrain fits

Aryeo is a delivery/workflow platform; Sofabrain is a visuals tool — they solve different problems and many photographers use a staging tool alongside whatever delivery system they choose. If you want AI virtual staging, declutter, and enhancement that you control and can deliver through any platform (Aryeo, Spiro, your own site, or straight to the agent), Sofabrain produces those in seconds at flat monthly pricing, independent of any portal.

Disclosure reminder: altered listing photos must be disclosed under MLS and state rules (e.g. California AB 723), regardless of which delivery platform you use. See our disclosure guide.

Frequently asked questions

How much does Aryeo cost?

Roughly $49 (Starter), $99 (Pro), and $179 (Business) per month, with no per-listing fees, plus a custom Enterprise tier for high volume.

Does Aryeo charge per listing?

No — it's flat monthly pricing with no per-listing fees, which is why it gets more cost-effective the more listings you run through it.

Is Aryeo owned by Zillow?

Yes. Aryeo is part of ShowingTime+, which is Zillow Group. That brings deep Zillow 3D Home integration but also means your workflow runs inside the Zillow ecosystem — a key consideration for some photographers.

What's the difference between Aryeo and a staging tool?

Aryeo is a delivery and workflow platform (ordering, scheduling, galleries, websites). A staging tool like Sofabrain creates the visuals (staged, decluttered, enhanced photos). Many photographers use one of each.