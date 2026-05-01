BoxBrownie Pricing (2026): Real Costs + a Cheaper Alternative

Short answer: BoxBrownie prices virtual staging per image — about $24–$30 per photo, with no subscription required and a standard 48-hour turnaround. Because real editors stage each photo by hand, staging a typical 5–8 room listing runs roughly $150–$240 per listing for staging alone. BoxBrownie also sells other à-la-carte edits (image enhancement, item removal, day-to-dusk, floor plans, renders) at separate per-image prices.

How BoxBrownie pricing works

BoxBrownie is a human-editor marketplace, not an instant AI tool. You upload a photo of an empty room, pick a style, write notes about what you want, and a person stages it manually — placing furniture, adjusting lighting, and matching perspective. That hands-on process is why:

Virtual staging: ~$24–$30 per image

~$24–$30 per image Turnaround: ~48 hours (not seconds)

~48 hours (not seconds) No subscription: you pay per photo, which suits low volume but adds up fast at scale

For an agent staging a few listings a month, the per-listing cost ($150–$240 for staging) is the number that matters — and it recurs with every listing.

Where the per-image model pinches

The human-editor model produces good quality, but two costs are easy to underestimate: time (a 48-hour round trip per revision when a listing needs to go live now) and volume (per-image pricing has no economies of scale — your 50th photo costs the same as your first).

The AI alternative

AI virtual staging collapses both costs: results in seconds instead of 48 hours, and flat monthly pricing instead of per-image fees, so the per-photo cost drops sharply once you stage more than a couple of listings. Sofabrain stages empty or dated rooms instantly, plus declutter, redesign, and curb-appeal tools — at a fraction of $24–$30 per image at any real volume. The trade-off is honest: a human editor will hand-correct tricky perspectives that AI may need a re-run for, so very high-end or unusual rooms can still favor a manual service.

Whichever you use, you're responsible for disclosing altered listing photos under your MLS and state rules (e.g. California AB 723). See our disclosure guide.

Frequently asked questions

How much does BoxBrownie charge for virtual staging?

About $24–$30 per image, with no subscription and a ~48-hour turnaround. Staging a 5–8 room listing therefore costs roughly $150–$240 for staging alone.

Does BoxBrownie use AI or real people?

Real editors. Each photo is staged manually, which is why turnaround is ~48 hours rather than instant. That hands-on work is the reason for the per-image price.

Is BoxBrownie cheaper than AI virtual staging?

Not at volume. For occasional single photos, per-image pricing is simple. But AI staging's flat monthly pricing makes the per-photo cost far lower once you stage more than a listing or two a month — and results come in seconds.

What's the fastest way to stage a listing?

AI staging returns results in seconds versus a ~48-hour human-editor round trip, which matters when a listing needs to go live the same day.