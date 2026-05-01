The First Sentence of a Listing Description (Formulas + 25 Examples)

Short answer: The first sentence is the only sentence most buyers read before deciding to click "see more." It appears in the truncated preview on Zillow, Realtor.com, and MLS search results — usually the first 100–160 characters. Make it a single specific, scroll-stopping fact or image: a rare feature, a vivid lifestyle moment, or an unmissable number. Never open with "Welcome to" or "You'll love this." Lead with the strongest selling point, not the address.

This is the highest-leverage sentence in your entire listing. Get it right and buyers open the description, save the listing, and book showings. Get it wrong and your best features never get read. This guide is a deep dive on the opening line; for the full structure see our main listing-description guide.

Why the first sentence carries so much weight

On every major portal, the listing description is truncated in search results and previews. Buyers scroll a feed of dozens of listings, and for each one they see a photo, the price, and roughly the first sentence. That sentence is your entire pitch for the click.

Zillow truncates around 100–115 characters in many views.

Realtor.com and MLS feeds show a similar preview snippet.

On mobile — where most buyers browse — the cutoff is even tighter.

So the first ~115 characters have to earn the expansion. Front-load your single best fact.

The cardinal sin: "Welcome to this beautiful home"

The most common opening sentence in American real estate is some variant of:

"Welcome to this beautiful home..."

"You'll fall in love with this stunning property..."

"Don't miss this amazing opportunity..."

"Step inside this gorgeous..."

These waste the most valuable sentence in the listing on words that describe nothing and could front any of 100,000 other homes. The buyer learns zero new facts and has zero new reason to click. Delete these openers permanently. (See our list of words that quietly cost you money.)

5 first-sentence formulas that work

1. The specific superlative

The single rarest or best thing about the property, stated as a fact.

"The only restored 1920s Craftsman on Mar Vista's prettiest block, behind a 100-year-old jacaranda."

"Highest unit in the building with a protected, unobstructable view of the entire harbor."

2. The lifestyle moment

Drop the buyer into a vivid, specific moment of daily life. Sensory, but grounded in real detail.

"Morning coffee on the second-floor balcony, watching the fog burn off Half Moon Bay."

"Sunday mornings start with a two-block walk to the farmers market and end on the screened porch."

3. The unmissable number

Lead with the stats that make a buyer stop scrolling, especially if the property over-delivers for the price.

"3,400 sqft, 0.4 acres, walkout basement, and a paid-off solar array — for $1.45M."

"Five bedrooms, three-car garage, and a primary on the main floor under $700K."

4. The objection-killer

Open by removing the biggest worry your buyer pool has in this market.

"No HOA, new roof (2024), and an assumable 3.1% loan."

"Move-in ready with a brand-new kitchen, HVAC, and windows — nothing left to do but unpack."

5. The provenance hook (for distinctive or luxury homes)

Lead with pedigree: architect, era, designer, history.

"A 1962 post-and-beam by Pierre Koenig, restored with the original steel frame intact."

(More on this in our luxury listing guide.)

25 first sentences, before and after

Generic (delete) Specific (use) Welcome to this beautiful 4-bedroom home. Four bedrooms, a finished walkout basement, and a flat half-acre lot backing to the greenbelt. You'll love this stunning updated kitchen. The 2024 kitchen remodel: Calacatta quartz waterfall island, Wolf range, custom oak cabinetry. Don't miss this amazing opportunity! The lowest price-per-square-foot in Eagle Ridge in two years, and it's move-in ready. This gorgeous home has it all. Primary on the main, three beds up, a home office, and a three-car garage — the rare layout buyers ask for. Step inside this charming bungalow. A 1924 bungalow with the original built-ins, a renovated kitchen, and a detached studio out back. Beautiful home in a great location. Two blocks from the Iron Horse Trail and a seven-minute walk to a 9/10-rated high school. Must-see property, won't last long! One of four homes on the cul-de-sac, on the largest lot, with the only three-car garage. Spacious and bright throughout. South-facing with floor-to-ceiling glass on two exposures — sun from breakfast to sunset. Lovely move-in ready condo. A corner 12th-floor two-bedroom with protected river views and in-unit laundry. Great starter home with potential. Priced below the last three sales on the street, with a new roof and updated electrical already done. Welcome home to luxury living. A Bates Masi–designed residence built in 2019 around a 60-foot reflecting pool. Stunning waterfront property. 110 feet of private lake frontage, a permitted dock, and west-facing sunset views. This home is perfect for entertaining. An open kitchen-to-deck flow with a covered outdoor kitchen and seating for twelve.

How to test your first sentence

The truncation test. Cut it at 115 characters. Does the visible part still make a buyer want to click? If your hook lands after the cutoff, move it to the front. The "any house" test. Could this sentence open a listing for a totally different home? If yes, it's too generic. The fact test. Does the buyer learn at least one concrete, specific thing? If not, rewrite. The read-aloud test. Read it to someone who hasn't seen the house. Do they ask a follow-up question? Good — you've created curiosity.

Let AI generate first-sentence options

Writing ten candidate openers and picking the best is a proven copywriting technique — and a fast one with AI. The SofaBrain listing description generator reads your photos, identifies the genuinely standout feature, and drafts an opening line that leads with specifics instead of "Welcome to." Generate a few variations, run them through the truncation test, and pick the one that stops the scroll.

FAQ

How long should the first sentence of a listing be?

Aim for the hook to land within the first 100–115 characters, since that's roughly where Zillow and mobile previews truncate. The full sentence can run a bit longer (12–20 words), but the scroll-stopping fact must come first.

What should you never start a listing description with?

"Welcome to," "You'll love," "Don't miss," "Step inside," or any opener built on empty adjectives like beautiful, stunning, gorgeous, or amazing. They waste your most valuable sentence on words that describe nothing and apply to any home.

Should the first sentence include the address?

No. Lead with the strongest selling point — a rare feature, a vivid lifestyle moment, or an unmissable number. The address is already in the listing's structured fields; spending your hook on it wastes the click-through opportunity.

What's the best first-sentence formula for a starter home?

The objection-killer or the unmissable number. Starter-home buyers worry about hidden costs and competition, so open by removing a worry ("new roof, no HOA, move-in ready") or by leading with value ("lowest price-per-sqft on the street").