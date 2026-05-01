Real Estate Video Script Templates (Copy + Paste, 2026)

Short answer: Below are 10 copy-and-paste scripts for the videos agents actually need — 30- and 60-second listing walkthroughs, "just listed" teasers, open-house promos, neighborhood tours, agent intros, market updates, testimonials, price-drop announcements, and a "coming soon" hook. Replace the [bracketed] placeholders, keep the hook in the first 3 seconds, and end every script with a clear call to action.

Pair these with the hooks guide for openers and the full how-to for filming and editing. Need the words for the on-screen captions or description too? The AI listing description generator writes those from your photos.

How to use these scripts

[Brackets] are placeholders — swap in your specifics.

are placeholders — swap in your specifics. The first line is the hook. Say it in the first 3 seconds, on camera or as bold on-screen text. Never open with "Welcome to this beautiful home."

Say it in the first 3 seconds, on camera or as bold on-screen text. Never open with "Welcome to this beautiful home." Keep it conversational. Read it aloud; if it sounds stiff, cut words.

Read it aloud; if it sounds stiff, cut words. Always close with a CTA — what you want the viewer to do next.

— what you want the viewer to do next. Add captions — most viewers watch on mute.

1. 30-second listing walkthrough (vertical / Reels)

[HOOK] "You will not believe what [neighborhood]'s newest listing is hiding out back." "[Beds] beds, [baths] baths, [sqft] square feet in [neighborhood/city] — listed at [price]." "Walk in to [standout entry feature]. The kitchen? [Specific feature — e.g., quartz waterfall island and a gas range]. The primary suite has [feature], and [his/the] favorite part —" "[the backyard / the view / the finished basement]." [CTA] "DM me 'TOUR' and I'll send you the full video and the address."

2. 60-second listing walkthrough (voiceover)

[HOOK] "This is the one everyone on [street] has been waiting to see." "Welcome to [address or neighborhood] — [beds]/[baths], [sqft] sqft, [price]." "From the moment you arrive, [curb-appeal detail]. Step inside to [entry feature] and an open flow into the main living space." "The kitchen is the heart of this home: [3 specific features]. Just off it, [dining/feature]." "Upstairs, the primary suite delivers [feature + en-suite detail], plus [number] more bedrooms and [number] baths." "Out back, [outdoor feature] — perfect for [lifestyle moment]." "Add in [practical wins — new roof, no HOA, top school district], and you've got a rare find at [price]." [CTA] "Showings start [day]. Comment 'INFO' or DM me to book your private tour."

3. "Just listed" teaser (15 seconds)

[HOOK] "JUST LISTED in [neighborhood] — and it won't last." "[Beds]/[baths], [sqft] sqft, [headline feature], [price]." [CTA] "Save this post and DM me 'JUST LISTED' for the full tour."

4. Open house promo

[HOOK] "If you're house-hunting in [city] this weekend, clear your Saturday." "I'm hosting an open house at [address] — [beds]/[baths], [sqft] sqft, [price] — Saturday [time]." "Come see [2 standout features] in person." [CTA] "Tap the link or DM me for directions. See you there."

5. Neighborhood tour

[HOOK] "Thinking about moving to [neighborhood]? Here's what living here actually looks like." "[Neighborhood] is known for [defining trait — walkability, schools, nightlife, nature]." "Mornings: [local coffee shop / park]. Afternoons: [landmark / trail / shops]. Evenings: [restaurant / venue]." "Homes here range from [price range], and the vibe is [one honest descriptor]." [CTA] "Curious if [neighborhood] fits your budget and lifestyle? DM me and let's talk."

(Keep neighborhood claims factual; describe the place, not the ideal resident — fair-housing rules still apply.)

6. Agent intro / "meet me"

[HOOK] "Three things to know before you pick a [city] real estate agent." "One — [your edge: hyper-local, [N] years, [specialty]]. Two — [how you market: pro photos, video, staging]. Three — [your promise: communication, negotiation, fewer surprises]." "I'm [name] with [brokerage], and I help [buyers/sellers] in [area] [outcome]." [CTA] "Thinking about a move this year? DM me 'MOVE' and let's map out your plan."

[HOOK] "[City]'s market just shifted — here's what it means for you." "In [month], the median sale price was [price] ([up/down] [X]% from last year). Homes sold in [X] days on average, and [X]% sold [over/under] asking." "For sellers, that means [implication]. For buyers, [implication]." [CTA] "Want the full [city] report for your zip code? Comment your area and I'll send it."

8. Client testimonial frame

[HOOK] "[Client first name] thought selling would be stressful. Here's what actually happened." [Let the client speak: how they felt before, what you did, the result — sold in [X] days, [over asking / smooth close].] [CTA] "Want results like [client]'s? DM me and let's get started."

9. Price-improvement announcement

[HOOK] "Big news on [neighborhood]'s [feature] home — the price just improved." "[Address/neighborhood] — [beds]/[baths], [sqft] sqft — is now [new price]." "Same [standout feature], better number." [CTA] "This won't last at the new price. DM me 'PRICE' for a private showing."

10. "Coming soon" hook

[HOOK] "Before this hits the market — you're seeing it here first." "Coming soon to [neighborhood]: [beds]/[baths], [sqft] sqft, [headline feature]." "Listing goes live [date]." [CTA] "Want first access? Comment 'EARLY' or DM me to get on the private list."

Scripting rules that make these work

Hook in 3 seconds. The opener earns the watch. See the hooks guide for 30 more. One idea per video. Don't cram a market update into a listing tour. Specifics sell. "Quartz waterfall island" beats "gorgeous kitchen." (Same rule as listing descriptions.) Always close with a CTA. A video with no ask is a missed lead. Describe the property, never the ideal buyer — fair-housing language applies to video the same as text.

FAQ

What should a real estate video script include?

A hook in the first 3 seconds, the core facts (beds, baths, square footage, price, location), 3–4 standout features described specifically, and a clear call to action at the end. Keep one idea per video and write the way you talk.

How long should a listing video script be?

For a 30-second vertical video, roughly 60–80 spoken words; for a 60-second video, about 130–160 words. People speak around 130–150 words per minute, so read your script aloud and time it, then cut anything that sounds stiff.

How do I start a real estate video so people keep watching?

Open with a hook, not a greeting. Tease the best feature ("you won't believe what's out back"), state a bold fact, or call out your audience ("house-hunting in [city] this weekend?"). Never open with "Welcome to this beautiful home" — it wastes the only 3 seconds that decide whether viewers stay.

Can I reuse one script across platforms?

Mostly yes — write once, then trim. Use the tightest 15–30 second cut for Reels/TikTok/Shorts and a slightly longer version for YouTube and the listing page. Keep the same hook and CTA across all of them.

What call to action works best on real estate videos?

A specific, low-friction ask: "DM me 'TOUR' for the full video," "comment your zip for the market report," or "save this and message me for the address." Asking viewers to comment or DM a keyword also boosts the post in the algorithm.