Real Estate Words That Sell (and 22 to Never Use) — 2026

Real Estate Words That Sell (and 22 Words to Never Use) — 2026

Short answer: The words that sell a listing are concrete and sensory — "waterfront," "chef's kitchen," "remodeled," "walk-in," "south-facing." The words that hurt are vague hype ("beautiful," "stunning," "must-see") and red-flag euphemisms ("cozy," "TLC," "as-is," "motivated seller"). Listings that replace generic adjectives with specific nouns and verifiable facts sell faster and closer to list. Below are the 40 words that consistently move properties and the 22 that quietly cost you money.

This is a companion to our full guide on writing listing descriptions. Here we go deep on word choice alone — because in a 250-word description, every word is competing for a buyer's attention.

Why word choice moves the needle

A 2020 Zillow analysis of more than 100,000 sold listings found that specific, descriptive language correlated with higher sale prices and faster sales, while certain words correlated with longer days on market and price cuts. The mechanism is simple: buyers read listing copy as a signal. Concrete language signals a well-kept, confidently priced home. Vague hype signals a seller (or agent) padding a thin listing. Euphemisms signal problems.

The fix isn't to write more — it's to write more specifically.

40 words and phrases that sell

Condition and recency (buyers pay for "new")

Remodeled / renovated — but always say what and when: "kitchen remodeled 2024."

— but always say what and when: "kitchen remodeled 2024." New — new roof, new HVAC, new windows. Each one removes a buyer objection.

— new roof, new HVAC, new windows. Each one removes a buyer objection. Updated — weaker than "remodeled," but still better than silence.

— weaker than "remodeled," but still better than silence. Move-in ready — signals zero deferred maintenance.

— signals zero deferred maintenance. Custom — custom millwork, custom closets. Implies care and money spent.

— custom millwork, custom closets. Implies care and money spent. Restored — for older homes; signals character preserved, not gutted.

Light and orientation

South-facing / east-facing — buyers who care about light really care.

— buyers who care about light really care. Sun-drenched / sunlit — better than "bright," which is generic.

— better than "bright," which is generic. Floor-to-ceiling windows

Skylights

Walls of glass

Kitchen and bath (where homes are won)

Chef's kitchen

Waterfall island / quartz / Calacatta marble — name the material.

— name the material. Wolf / Sub-Zero / Thermador — naming premium appliances reads as proof.

— naming premium appliances reads as proof. Spa bath / soaking tub / rainfall shower

Double vanity

Walk-in pantry

Space and layout

Open concept

Primary on main — huge for aging-in-place and luxury buyers.

— huge for aging-in-place and luxury buyers. Walk-in closet

Vaulted / cathedral ceilings

Bonus room / flex space / home office

Finished basement / walkout basement

Location and lifestyle

Waterfront / lakefront / oceanfront — among the highest-value words in real estate.

— among the highest-value words in real estate. Cul-de-sac

Gated

Walkable / walk score

Turnkey

Outdoor

Fenced yard

Covered patio / screened porch

Outdoor kitchen

Mature landscaping — implies established, low-maintenance.

Financial and practical

No HOA — or low, named HOA: "$120/mo HOA."

— or low, named HOA: "$120/mo HOA." Paid-off solar

Assumable loan — increasingly powerful in a high-rate market.

— increasingly powerful in a high-rate market. Energy efficient — paired with a specific: "owned solar + 2024 heat pump."

22 words to never use (and what to write instead)

The empty hype words (they say nothing)

These appear in tens of thousands of listings and carry zero information. Buyers skim right past them.

Don't write Write instead Beautiful The specific feature that makes it beautiful Stunning What, exactly, stuns? Name it. Gorgeous Same — show, don't assert Amazing A concrete fact Must-see Why? Give the reason directly Lovely The detail you're gesturing at Perfect Nothing is perfect; buyers distrust it Dream home Let the buyer decide that

The red-flag euphemisms (buyers know the code)

Experienced buyers and every agent reads these as warnings. Using them invites lowball offers.

Euphemism What buyers hear Better approach Cozy Small Give the actual square footage; emphasize efficient layout Quaint Old and small Lead with character details that are genuinely charming TLC / needs work Money pit Be specific about what's needed; price accordingly As-is Seller won't fix anything Often necessary legally — but pair with honest positives Handyman special Major repairs Same as TLC — specificity beats euphemism Motivated seller Desperate; lowball me Never say this; let the price signal motivation Up-and-coming Not there yet Name the actual nearby amenities and developments Unique / one-of-a-kind Weird, hard to resell Describe the specific feature plainly Charming Often code for dated Only use if backed by a real, named detail Investor special Not livable now Be direct about the opportunity and the work Needs TLC (see TLC) — Won't last! Spammy / desperate Let the listing's quality create urgency

A note on fair-housing risk

Beyond selling power, certain words create legal liability. Avoid any language that describes the people who might live there rather than the property: "family-friendly," "perfect for empty-nesters," "great for a young couple," "safe neighborhood," "exclusive community," "walking distance to church." These can violate the Fair Housing Act regardless of intent. Describe the home and its features, never the ideal occupant. (See our disclosure and compliance guide for the broader rules.)

How to audit your own listing in 60 seconds

Highlight every adjective. For each one, ask: "Could this describe 10,000 other homes?" If yes, replace it with a specific noun or fact. Search for the 22 banned words. Delete or rewrite every hit. Count your proper nouns. Street names, school names, appliance brands, neighborhood names, material names. A strong listing has 8–15. A weak one has 1–2. Read the first sentence alone. If it could open any listing, rewrite it (see our first-sentence guide). Check for fair-housing risk. Any mention of who should live there? Cut it.

Let AI do the first pass

Word-by-word auditing is exactly the kind of work AI is good at. The SofaBrain listing description generator reads your listing photos, identifies the genuinely standout features, and writes a description that leads with specifics instead of hype — then you polish the voice. It won't write "stunning" or "cozy," and it keeps you clear of fair-housing landmines by describing the property, never the buyer.

FAQ

What is the single most overused word in real estate listings?

"Beautiful," followed closely by "stunning" and "charming." All three appear in a huge share of listings and convey no actual information. Replace them with the specific feature you're trying to gesture at.

Do power words actually increase sale price?

Specific, concrete language correlates with faster sales and prices closer to (or above) list. The words themselves aren't magic — they signal a well-maintained, confidently priced home and give buyers reasons to act. Vague hype does the opposite.

Is it ever okay to write "cozy"?

Only if you immediately back it with a real detail that makes smallness feel intentional — "a cozy 720 sqft studio with a Murphy bed and built-in storage along every wall." On its own, buyers read "cozy" as "small," so never let it stand alone.

What words create fair-housing liability?

Anything describing the ideal occupant rather than the property: "family-friendly," "perfect for retirees," "safe area," "walk to church/synagogue," "exclusive." Describe the house and neighborhood features, never who should live there.