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Home Stagers in Austin

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Austin with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Austin

Physical staging in Austin typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Austin

Virtually stage any Austin listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Spiffy Home Staging & Design Austin, TX

Spiffy Home Staging & Design Austin, TX

Spiffy Home Staging & Design Austin, TX

5.0(5)
"Their work is a true game-changer."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3601 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78727
CallSiteMaps
THE STAGING COMPANY - ATX

THE STAGING COMPANY - ATX

THE STAGING COMPANY - ATX

5.0(5)
"Exceptional service by exceptional people."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Jaya Home Staging

Jaya Home Staging

Jaya Home Staging

5.0(62)
"Their staging transformed our space, making it look beautiful and inviting."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
311 E St Elmo Rd, Austin, TX 78745
CallSiteMaps
Staged to Sell Austin

Staged to Sell Austin

Staged to Sell Austin

5.0(23)
"Her team worked efficiently and had great attention to detail."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2303 Live Oak Cir, Round Rock, TX 78681
CallSiteMaps
de wolfe staging

de wolfe staging

de wolfe staging

5.0(15)
"de wolfe staging was prompt and effective."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2500 Quarry Rd, Austin, TX 78703
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Austin?

Physical staging in Austin typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Austin stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.