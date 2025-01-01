Spiffy Home Staging & Design Austin, TX
Spiffy Home Staging & Design Austin, TX
“"Their work is a true game-changer."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 3601 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78727
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Austin with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Austin typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Austin listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Spiffy Home Staging & Design Austin, TX
“"Their work is a true game-changer."”
THE STAGING COMPANY - ATX
“"Exceptional service by exceptional people."”
Jaya Home Staging
“"Their staging transformed our space, making it look beautiful and inviting."”
Staged to Sell Austin
“"Her team worked efficiently and had great attention to detail."”
de wolfe staging
“"de wolfe staging was prompt and effective."”
Physical staging in Austin typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.