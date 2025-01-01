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Home Stagers in Boise

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Boise with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Boise

Physical staging in Boise typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Boise

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Renew Staging Co.

Renew Staging Co.

Renew Staging Co.

5.0(17)
"Paula is friendly, warm, professional, and a top notch home stager!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Studio 3 Staging & Design

Studio 3 Staging & Design

Studio 3 Staging & Design

4.7(13)
"Studio 3 Staging and Design has done more than an outstanding job."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4503 S Federal Way, Boise, ID 83716
CallSiteMaps
STUDIO PM STAGING & HOME DECOR

STUDIO PM STAGING & HOME DECOR

STUDIO PM STAGING & HOME DECOR

5.0(3)
"The feedback on the staging was in abundance and very positive."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Set the Stage Boise Treasure Valley

Set the Stage Boise Treasure Valley

Set the Stage Boise Treasure Valley

5.0(12)
"Set the Stage, Kristopher did an amazing job staging my home."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5437 W Kendall St, Boise, ID 83706
CallSiteMaps
Deluxe Home Staging

Deluxe Home Staging

Deluxe Home Staging

5.0(2)
"They have a touch to bring out and accentuate the best features of a home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Legacy Home Staging

Legacy Home Staging

Legacy Home Staging

5.0(7)
"Outstanding staging company and incredible owners."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Boise?

Physical staging in Boise typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Boise stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.