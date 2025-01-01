Renew Staging Co.
Renew Staging Co.
“"Paula is friendly, warm, professional, and a top notch home stager!"”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 6 verified home staging services in Boise with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Boise typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Boise listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Renew Staging Co.
“"Paula is friendly, warm, professional, and a top notch home stager!"”
Studio 3 Staging & Design
“"Studio 3 Staging and Design has done more than an outstanding job."”
STUDIO PM STAGING & HOME DECOR
“"The feedback on the staging was in abundance and very positive."”
Set the Stage Boise Treasure Valley
“"Set the Stage, Kristopher did an amazing job staging my home."”
Deluxe Home Staging
“"They have a touch to bring out and accentuate the best features of a home."”
Legacy Home Staging
“"Outstanding staging company and incredible owners."”
Physical staging in Boise typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.