Envision Redesign
Envision Redesign
“"They did the job in a matter of hours and the pick up was just as seamless."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 240 Ballardvale St Unit A+B, Wilmington, MA 01887
Browse 6 verified home staging services in Boston with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Boston typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Boston listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Envision Redesign
“"They did the job in a matter of hours and the pick up was just as seamless."”
Red Door Design + Staging
“"Red Door Design & Staging has helped my clients tremendously."”
Boston Home Stagers
“"Sylvanna worked on my daughter’s house and truly did an amazing job."”
Baan Home Staging and Design
“"Staging in the hands of this talented team transformed the space."”
Stage to Sell
“"Jen and her team did a fantastic job and made everything look amazing."”
Set The Stage Boston Metro North
“"They are professional, efficient, and very good at what they do."”
Physical staging in Boston typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.