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Home Stagers in Boston

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Boston with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Boston

Physical staging in Boston typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Boston

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Envision Redesign

Envision Redesign

Envision Redesign

5.0(45)
"They did the job in a matter of hours and the pick up was just as seamless."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
240 Ballardvale St Unit A+B, Wilmington, MA 01887
CallSiteMaps
Red Door Design + Staging

Red Door Design + Staging

Red Door Design + Staging

5.0(37)
"Red Door Design & Staging has helped my clients tremendously."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5 Bryant St, Woburn, MA 01801
CallSiteMaps
Boston Home Stagers

Boston Home Stagers

Boston Home Stagers

5.0(27)
"Sylvanna worked on my daughter’s house and truly did an amazing job."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Baan Home Staging and Design

Baan Home Staging and Design

Baan Home Staging and Design

5.0(11)
"Staging in the hands of this talented team transformed the space."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
25 Princeton St, Medford, MA 02155
CallSiteMaps
Stage to Sell

Stage to Sell

Stage to Sell

5.0(49)
"Jen and her team did a fantastic job and made everything look amazing."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Set The Stage Boston Metro North

Set The Stage Boston Metro North

Set The Stage Boston Metro North

5.0(6)
"They are professional, efficient, and very good at what they do."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
21-D Olympia Ave, Woburn, MA 01801
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Boston?

Physical staging in Boston typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Boston stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.