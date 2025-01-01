Home Stagers in Calgary

DEKORA - Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design
DEKORA - Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design
“"Incredibly quick service and exceptional staging!"”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 7004 5 St SE M, Calgary, AB T2H 2G3, Canada
Browse 8 verified home staging services in Calgary with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Calgary typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Calgary listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
DEKORA - Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design
“"Incredibly quick service and exceptional staging!"”
Affordable Staging Calgary
“"The work was professionally done, worth the price"”
Sundays Home Staging Calgary
“"The quality was amazing and I am obsessed with how they look."”
Chrysalis Creative Home Staging Inc.
“"Ellen is professional, talented, and a pleasure to work with."”
Radiance Home Staging
“"This staging company exceeded our expectations from start to finish."”
Restage Home Staging
“"Their crew came in and was able to finish the whole house in a few hours."”
HS Home Staging & Design Centre Inc
“"We had an excellent experience with HS Home Staging and Design."”
Crystal Home Styling
“"Crystal provided excellent staging advices and services."”
Physical staging in Calgary typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.