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Home Stagers in Calgary

Browse 8 verified home staging services in Calgary with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Calgary

Physical staging in Calgary typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Calgary

Virtually stage any Calgary listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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DEKORA - Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design

DEKORA - Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design

DEKORA - Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design

4.9(66)
"Incredibly quick service and exceptional staging!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
7004 5 St SE M, Calgary, AB T2H 2G3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Affordable Staging Calgary

Affordable Staging Calgary

Affordable Staging Calgary

5.0(27)
"The work was professionally done, worth the price"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Sundays Home Staging Calgary

Sundays Home Staging Calgary

Sundays Home Staging Calgary

5.0(6)
"The quality was amazing and I am obsessed with how they look."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Chrysalis Creative Home Staging Inc.

Chrysalis Creative Home Staging Inc.

Chrysalis Creative Home Staging Inc.

5.0(49)
"Ellen is professional, talented, and a pleasure to work with."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Radiance Home Staging

Radiance Home Staging

Radiance Home Staging

5.0(12)
"This staging company exceeded our expectations from start to finish."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
Evansridge View NW, Calgary, AB T3P 0N3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Restage Home Staging

Restage Home Staging

Restage Home Staging

4.8(117)
"Their crew came in and was able to finish the whole house in a few hours."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6423 35 St SE, Calgary, AB T2C 1N2, Canada
CallSiteMaps
HS Home Staging & Design Centre Inc

HS Home Staging & Design Centre Inc

HS Home Staging & Design Centre Inc

4.6(11)
"We had an excellent experience with HS Home Staging and Design."
Specialty
Home help
Address
1411 25 Ave NE #1, Calgary, AB T2E 7L6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Crystal Home Styling

Crystal Home Styling

Crystal Home Styling

5.0(29)
"Crystal provided excellent staging advices and services."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Calgary?

Physical staging in Calgary typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Calgary stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.