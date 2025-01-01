Surette & Co. | Home Staging | Design | Re-Design
Surette & Co. | Home Staging | Design | Re-Design
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 1100 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Browse 6 verified home staging services in Cambridge with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Cambridge typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Cambridge listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Surette & Co. | Home Staging | Design | Re-Design
Stage to Sell
“"Jen and her team did a fantastic job and made everything look amazing."”
Baan Home Staging and Design
“"Staging in the hands of this talented team transformed the space."”
Nesh Home Staging + Interiors
“"Fantastic result from Lorna’s staging with offers way over asking price."”
Arden Bell | Home Staging Boutique
“"She and her team exceeded all expectations."”
The Spacestagers - Home Staging and Furniture Rental Specialists
“"The team was efficient, professional, and clearly experienced."”
Physical staging in Cambridge typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.