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Home Stagers in Cambridge

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Cambridge with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Cambridge

Physical staging in Cambridge typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Cambridge

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Surette & Co. | Home Staging | Design | Re-Design

Surette & Co. | Home Staging | Design | Re-Design

Surette & Co. | Home Staging | Design | Re-Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1100 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
CallSiteMaps
Stage to Sell

Stage to Sell

Stage to Sell

5.0(49)
"Jen and her team did a fantastic job and made everything look amazing."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Baan Home Staging and Design

Baan Home Staging and Design

Baan Home Staging and Design

5.0(11)
"Staging in the hands of this talented team transformed the space."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
25 Princeton St, Medford, MA 02155
CallSiteMaps
Nesh Home Staging + Interiors

Nesh Home Staging + Interiors

Nesh Home Staging + Interiors

5.0(14)
"Fantastic result from Lorna’s staging with offers way over asking price."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Arden Bell | Home Staging Boutique

Arden Bell | Home Staging Boutique

Arden Bell | Home Staging Boutique

5.0(1)
"She and her team exceeded all expectations."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
The Spacestagers - Home Staging and Furniture Rental Specialists

The Spacestagers - Home Staging and Furniture Rental Specialists

The Spacestagers - Home Staging and Furniture Rental Specialists

5.0(5)
"The team was efficient, professional, and clearly experienced."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Cambridge?

Physical staging in Cambridge typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Cambridge stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.