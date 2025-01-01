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Home Stagers in Chicago

Browse 4 verified home staging services in Chicago with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Chicago

Physical staging in Chicago typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Chicago

Virtually stage any Chicago listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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O Designs by Orli Shoshan Home Staging

O Designs by Orli Shoshan Home Staging

O Designs by Orli Shoshan Home Staging

4.8(47)
"Excellent communication, competitive pricing, and flexible options."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5000 W Bloomingdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
CallSiteMaps
PS LEHMAN - Home Staging, Moves & Organization

PS LEHMAN - Home Staging, Moves & Organization

PS LEHMAN - Home Staging, Moves & Organization

5.0(63)
"Great communication, beautiful staging, always on time, great advice."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4114 N Knox Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
CallSiteMaps
Signature Staging

Signature Staging

Signature Staging

5.0(16)
"David and his team are top notch - efficient and effective in every way."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Transition Home Staging

Transition Home Staging

Transition Home Staging

5.0(86)
"They listened to what we wanted to achieve and executed flawlessly."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3403 N Ridge Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Chicago?

Physical staging in Chicago typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Chicago stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.