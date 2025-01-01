Home Stagers in Chicago

O Designs by Orli Shoshan Home Staging
O Designs by Orli Shoshan Home Staging
“"Excellent communication, competitive pricing, and flexible options."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 5000 W Bloomingdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
Browse 4 verified home staging services in Chicago with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Chicago typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Chicago listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
O Designs by Orli Shoshan Home Staging
“"Excellent communication, competitive pricing, and flexible options."”
PS LEHMAN - Home Staging, Moves & Organization
“"Great communication, beautiful staging, always on time, great advice."”
Signature Staging
“"David and his team are top notch - efficient and effective in every way."”
Transition Home Staging
“"They listened to what we wanted to achieve and executed flawlessly."”
Physical staging in Chicago typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.