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Home Stagers in Columbus

Browse 3 verified home staging services in Columbus with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Columbus

Physical staging in Columbus typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Columbus

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Choice Designs - Staging Specialist

Choice Designs - Staging Specialist

Choice Designs - Staging Specialist

5.0(10)
"She is response, professional and most importantly great with my clients."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Ashworth Home

Ashworth Home

Ashworth Home

5.0(37)
"Addie and her team did a fantastic job staging our listing in Galena."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6635-6645 Singletree Dr, Columbus, OH 43229
CallSiteMaps
Restyled by Rita

Restyled by Rita

Restyled by Rita

5.0(15)
"Professional, easy to work with, and highly recommended."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5766 Westbourne Ave, Columbus, OH 43213
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Columbus?

Physical staging in Columbus typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Columbus stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.