Prime Home Staging
Prime Home Staging
“"Competitive prices with extremely professional and efficient work."”
- Specialty
- Design agency
- Address
- 2424 Converse St, Dallas, TX 75207
Browse 9 verified home staging services in Dallas with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Dallas typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Dallas listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Prime Home Staging
“"Competitive prices with extremely professional and efficient work."”
Lone Star Home Staging
“"The quality of their product, decorating and staging were outstanding!"”
Home Star Staging
“"Carla and her team did an OUTSTANDING job staging our home."”
Charter Home Staging
“"The actual staging process is efficient and well-coordinated."”
Staged By Chaska
“"Their professionalism and attention to detail truly sets them apart!"”
Atmospheric Home Staging
“"They are so easy to work with, and really deliver great quality."”
Effortless Charm Staging
“"She is extremely professional, on time and delivers amazing staging results."”
Casa Bella Staging + Design
“"Casa Bella staging is amazing!"”
George Bass Stage and Design
“"their installers Chris and Lee were on time, polite and fast."”
Physical staging in Dallas typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.