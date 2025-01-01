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Home Stagers in Dallas

Browse 9 verified home staging services in Dallas with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Dallas

Physical staging in Dallas typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Dallas

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Prime Home Staging

Prime Home Staging

Prime Home Staging

4.9(37)
"Competitive prices with extremely professional and efficient work."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
2424 Converse St, Dallas, TX 75207
CallSiteMaps
Lone Star Home Staging

Lone Star Home Staging

Lone Star Home Staging

5.0(29)
"The quality of their product, decorating and staging were outstanding!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Home Star Staging

Home Star Staging

Home Star Staging

5.0(50)
"Carla and her team did an OUTSTANDING job staging our home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Charter Home Staging

Charter Home Staging

Charter Home Staging

5.0(4)
"The actual staging process is efficient and well-coordinated."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4181 Centurion Way, Addison, TX 75001
CallSiteMaps
Staged By Chaska

Staged By Chaska

Staged By Chaska

5.0(14)
"Their professionalism and attention to detail truly sets them apart!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
10580 Newkirk St Suite 205, Dallas, TX 75220
CallSiteMaps
Atmospheric Home Staging

Atmospheric Home Staging

Atmospheric Home Staging

5.0(20)
"They are so easy to work with, and really deliver great quality."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Effortless Charm Staging

Effortless Charm Staging

Effortless Charm Staging

5.0(16)
"She is extremely professional, on time and delivers amazing staging results."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Casa Bella Staging + Design

Casa Bella Staging + Design

Casa Bella Staging + Design

5.0(5)
"Casa Bella staging is amazing!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
George Bass Stage and Design

George Bass Stage and Design

George Bass Stage and Design

5.0(18)
"their installers Chris and Lee were on time, polite and fast."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
100 Parkhouse St, Dallas, TX 75207
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Dallas?

Physical staging in Dallas typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Dallas stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.