Perch Home Staging
Perch Home Staging
“"Not to mention their operations are streamlined and reliable."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 4185 Garfield St Unit A, Denver, CO 80216
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Denver with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Denver typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Denver listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Perch Home Staging
“"Not to mention their operations are streamlined and reliable."”
Refresh Denver Staging & Design
“"Ashley and her team did such an amazing job staging my home."”
STS Home Staging • Denver Highlands
“"The staging was a big reason the home sold so quickly and over asking!"”
Times Ten Design | Home Staging
“"Absolute top-shelf service, very responsive, and high quality products."”
Sagewood Interiors
“"Went above and beyond on their design and beautifying the home."”
Physical staging in Denver typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.