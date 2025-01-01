Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Denver

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Denver with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Denver

Physical staging in Denver typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Denver

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Perch Home Staging

Perch Home Staging

Perch Home Staging

4.3(9)
"Not to mention their operations are streamlined and reliable."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4185 Garfield St Unit A, Denver, CO 80216
CallSiteMaps
Refresh Denver Staging & Design

Refresh Denver Staging & Design

Refresh Denver Staging & Design

4.9(68)
"Ashley and her team did such an amazing job staging my home."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
CallSiteMaps
STS Home Staging • Denver Highlands

STS Home Staging • Denver Highlands

STS Home Staging • Denver Highlands

5.0(13)
"The staging was a big reason the home sold so quickly and over asking!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4765 Independence St Suite 102, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
CallSiteMaps
Times Ten Design | Home Staging

Times Ten Design | Home Staging

Times Ten Design | Home Staging

5.0(57)
"Absolute top-shelf service, very responsive, and high quality products."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
7315 S Revere Pkwy, Centennial, CO 80112
CallSiteMaps
Sagewood Interiors

Sagewood Interiors

Sagewood Interiors

4.9(41)
"Went above and beyond on their design and beautifying the home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Denver?

Physical staging in Denver typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Denver stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.