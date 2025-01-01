Vivid Home Staging
Vivid Home Staging
“"Very professional stagers with keen attention to detail."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 6566 Riverside Dr E, Windsor, ON N8S 1B9, Canada
Browse 3 verified home staging services in Detroit with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Detroit typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Detroit listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Vivid Home Staging
“"Very professional stagers with keen attention to detail."”
Staging D'Elegance
Impact Home Staging Experts
“"They were quick, professional, responsive and the end product looks great!"”
Physical staging in Detroit typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.