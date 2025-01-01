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Home Stagers in Detroit

Browse 3 verified home staging services in Detroit with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Detroit

Physical staging in Detroit typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Detroit

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Vivid Home Staging

Vivid Home Staging

Vivid Home Staging

5.0(2)
"Very professional stagers with keen attention to detail."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6566 Riverside Dr E, Windsor, ON N8S 1B9, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Staging D'Elegance

Staging D'Elegance

Staging D'Elegance

5.0(2)
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5465 Bentley Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
CallSiteMaps
Impact Home Staging Experts

Impact Home Staging Experts

Impact Home Staging Experts

4.9(101)
"They were quick, professional, responsive and the end product looks great!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1185 Chicago Rd, Troy, MI 48083
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Detroit?

Physical staging in Detroit typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Detroit stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.