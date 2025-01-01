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Home Stagers in Edmonton

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Edmonton with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Edmonton

Physical staging in Edmonton typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Edmonton

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Stephenson House

Stephenson House

Stephenson House

5.0(33)
"Impeccable design and a beautiful outcome for our home."
Specialty
Furniture accessories
Address
12323 102 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5N 0L8, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Rose and Fern Home Staging

Rose and Fern Home Staging

Rose and Fern Home Staging

5.0(1)
"Definitely going to use rose and fern home staging for my next place."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
380 Silver Berry Rd NW Unit 13, Edmonton, AB T6T 0G4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Refresh Home Staging & Redesign

Refresh Home Staging & Redesign

Refresh Home Staging & Redesign

4.9(14)
"Josie was great to work with to stage our house."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
7803 Schmid Pl NW, Edmonton, AB T6R 0K8, Canada
CallSiteMaps
The Staging Place | Home Staging and Design Edmonton

The Staging Place | Home Staging and Design Edmonton

The Staging Place | Home Staging and Design Edmonton

5.0(73)
"Claudia's staging is fantastic, and made my home look amazing."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
10411 178 St NW #101, Edmonton, AB T5S 1G4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
The Harmonious Home - Interiors & Custom Storage Design

The Harmonious Home - Interiors & Custom Storage Design

The Harmonious Home - Interiors & Custom Storage Design

5.0(24)
"Very professional and wonderful to work with."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
St. Albert, AB T8N 7G9, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Edmonton?

Physical staging in Edmonton typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Edmonton stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.