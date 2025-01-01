Stephenson House
Stephenson House
“"Impeccable design and a beautiful outcome for our home."”
- Specialty
- Furniture accessories
- Address
- 12323 102 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5N 0L8, Canada
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Edmonton with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Edmonton typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Edmonton listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Stephenson House
“"Impeccable design and a beautiful outcome for our home."”
Rose and Fern Home Staging
“"Definitely going to use rose and fern home staging for my next place."”
Refresh Home Staging & Redesign
“"Josie was great to work with to stage our house."”
The Staging Place | Home Staging and Design Edmonton
“"Claudia's staging is fantastic, and made my home look amazing."”
The Harmonious Home - Interiors & Custom Storage Design
“"Very professional and wonderful to work with."”
Physical staging in Edmonton typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.