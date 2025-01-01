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Home Stagers in Fort Worth

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Fort Worth with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Fort Worth

Physical staging in Fort Worth typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Fort Worth

Virtually stage any Fort Worth listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Mission Home Staging

Mission Home Staging

Mission Home Staging

5.0(1)
"She involved me and my husband in the process."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
SET THE STAGE INTERIORS

SET THE STAGE INTERIORS

SET THE STAGE INTERIORS

5.0(20)
"Very responsive and did amazing work!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Kay and Co Designs

Kay and Co Designs

Kay and Co Designs

4.9(39)
"What would have taken me days, they finished in just a few hours."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Staged to Shine

Staged to Shine

Staged to Shine

5.0(20)
"Cindy and her team did an outstanding job staging my listing."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2106 E State Hwy 114, Southlake, TX 76092
CallSiteMaps
City Homestead Design Co.

City Homestead Design Co.

City Homestead Design Co.

5.0(12)
"Did a beautiful job staging the house which helped it sell very quickly."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Revival Home Staging

Revival Home Staging

Revival Home Staging

5.0(8)
"Jennifer at Revival Home Staging is amazing!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Fort Worth?

Physical staging in Fort Worth typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Fort Worth stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.