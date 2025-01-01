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Home Stagers in Houston

Browse 7 verified home staging services in Houston with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Houston

Physical staging in Houston typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Houston

Virtually stage any Houston listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Morphe Home Staging & Design

Morphe Home Staging & Design

Morphe Home Staging & Design

5.0(104)
"They totally transformed the look of the home at a reasonable price."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1430 Vander Wilt Ln, Katy, TX 77449
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Linden Creek | Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design

Linden Creek | Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design

Linden Creek | Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design

Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1401 Greengrass Dr Unit D1, Houston, TX 77008
CallSiteMaps
Houston Staging & Design

Houston Staging & Design

Houston Staging & Design

5.0(100)
"The staging package placed into my home transformed it."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
612 Spring Hill Dr unit 150, Spring, TX 77386
CallSiteMaps
Break A Leg Staging

Break A Leg Staging

Break A Leg Staging

5.0(15)
"She’s super friendly, a great value and her staging is always beautiful!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5161 San Felipe St #320, Houston, TX 77056
CallSiteMaps
Geneva Design Co. Home Staging + Design

Geneva Design Co. Home Staging + Design

Geneva Design Co. Home Staging + Design

4.5(8)
"I received so many compliments on the staging of my listing."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1900 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
CallSiteMaps
Debonair Home Staging & Redesign

Debonair Home Staging & Redesign

Debonair Home Staging & Redesign

5.0(30)
"... Home Staging and Design did an excellent job on our home staging ..."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6951 McHard Rd E-5, Houston, TX 77053
CallSiteMaps
Home Staging For Houston

Home Staging For Houston

Home Staging For Houston

5.0(44)
"Home Staging for Houston staged my home and did an incredible job!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Houston?

Physical staging in Houston typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Houston stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.