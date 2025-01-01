Morphe Home Staging & Design
Morphe Home Staging & Design
“"They totally transformed the look of the home at a reasonable price."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 1430 Vander Wilt Ln, Katy, TX 77449
Browse 7 verified home staging services in Houston with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Houston typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Houston listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Morphe Home Staging & Design
“"They totally transformed the look of the home at a reasonable price."”
Linden Creek | Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design
Houston Staging & Design
“"The staging package placed into my home transformed it."”
Break A Leg Staging
“"She’s super friendly, a great value and her staging is always beautiful!"”
Geneva Design Co. Home Staging + Design
“"I received so many compliments on the staging of my listing."”
Debonair Home Staging & Redesign
“"... Home Staging and Design did an excellent job on our home staging ..."”
Home Staging For Houston
“"Home Staging for Houston staged my home and did an incredible job!"”
Physical staging in Houston typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.