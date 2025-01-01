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Home Stagers in Indianapolis

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Indianapolis with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Indianapolis

Physical staging in Indianapolis typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Indianapolis

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Set The Stage Indianapolis NE

Set The Stage Indianapolis NE

Set The Stage Indianapolis NE

5.0(15)
"Kelly did a fantastic job staging my listing!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
12806 Ford Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
CallSiteMaps
Snodgrass Staging Solutions

Snodgrass Staging Solutions

Snodgrass Staging Solutions

5.0(2)
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Redefined Interiors + Staging

Redefined Interiors + Staging

Redefined Interiors + Staging

5.0(19)
"Courtney's communication, thoroughness and execution are top notch!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5711 Park Plaza Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46220
CallSiteMaps
Staging IN Home

Staging IN Home

Staging IN Home

5.0(4)
"Staging IN Home has done an amazing job on all of my flip properties."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Gray Staging and Design

Gray Staging and Design

Gray Staging and Design

5.0(31)
"Gray staging was prompt professional and affordable!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5610 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
CallSiteMaps
Restate Home Staging & Design

Restate Home Staging & Design

Restate Home Staging & Design

5.0(9)
"Restate Home Staging & Design was a pleasure to work with."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Indianapolis?

Physical staging in Indianapolis typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Indianapolis stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.