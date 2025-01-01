Stage Right - Sell Fast
Stage Right - Sell Fast
“"They're easy to work with, professional, helpful, and do an amazing job!"”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 1829 N 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66104
Browse 6 verified home staging services in Kansas City with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Kansas City typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Kansas City listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Stage Right - Sell Fast
“"They're easy to work with, professional, helpful, and do an amazing job!"”
Burrow Staging
“"Very great estimate and quality work."”
Showhomes Kansas City
“"Very creative staging that made the house look great."”
Melinda Bartling Real Estate and Home Staging, Platinum Realty, LLC
Staged KC
“"They went the extra mile to ensure every staging detail was picture perfect."”
Olive & Oak Staging Co.
“"Great communication, fair pricing, and attention to detail."”
Physical staging in Kansas City typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.