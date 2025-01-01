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Home Stagers in Kansas City

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Kansas City with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Kansas City

Physical staging in Kansas City typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Kansas City

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Stage Right - Sell Fast

Stage Right - Sell Fast

Stage Right - Sell Fast

5.0(10)
"They're easy to work with, professional, helpful, and do an amazing job!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1829 N 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66104
CallSiteMaps
Burrow Staging

Burrow Staging

Burrow Staging

5.0(9)
"Very great estimate and quality work."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
250 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO 64105
CallSiteMaps
Showhomes Kansas City

Showhomes Kansas City

Showhomes Kansas City

5.0(3)
"Very creative staging that made the house look great."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Melinda Bartling Real Estate and Home Staging, Platinum Realty, LLC

Melinda Bartling Real Estate and Home Staging, Platinum Realty, LLC

Melinda Bartling Real Estate and Home Staging, Platinum Realty, LLC

5.0(3)
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
9393 W 110th St Suite 170, Overland Park, KS 66210
CallSiteMaps
Staged KC

Staged KC

Staged KC

5.0(13)
"They went the extra mile to ensure every staging detail was picture perfect."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Olive & Oak Staging Co.

Olive & Oak Staging Co.

Olive & Oak Staging Co.

5.0(17)
"Great communication, fair pricing, and attention to detail."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3420 NW Duncan Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64015
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Kansas City?

Physical staging in Kansas City typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Kansas City stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.