Home Stagers in Las Vegas

Simply Staged
Simply Staged
“"She’s a true professional and an absolute joy to work with."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
Browse 3 verified home staging services in Las Vegas with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Las Vegas typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Las Vegas listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Simply Staged
“"She’s a true professional and an absolute joy to work with."”
Utopia Home Staging
“"They do an amazing job in staging, decoration and design."”
LV Staging and Design
“"We had a last minute staging and they came through in a big way."”
Physical staging in Las Vegas typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.