Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Las Vegas

Browse 3 verified home staging services in Las Vegas with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Las Vegas

Physical staging in Las Vegas typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
AI Virtual Staging Example

Top Home Stagers in Las Vegas

Virtually stage any Las Vegas listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

Try free →
Simply Staged

Simply Staged

Simply Staged

5.0(2)
"She’s a true professional and an absolute joy to work with."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Utopia Home Staging

Utopia Home Staging

Utopia Home Staging

5.0(107)
"They do an amazing job in staging, decoration and design."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
LV Staging and Design

LV Staging and Design

LV Staging and Design

4.9(40)
"We had a last minute staging and they came through in a big way."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
209 S Stephanie St Suite B #149, Henderson, NV 89012
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Las Vegas?

Physical staging in Las Vegas typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Las Vegas stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.