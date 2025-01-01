The Staging Studio
The Staging Studio
“"Jackie and her team came and staged our house ."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 5625 Egremont Dr, London, ON N0M 2A0, Canada
Browse 7 verified home staging services in London Ontario with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in London Ontario typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any London Ontario listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
The Staging Studio
“"Jackie and her team came and staged our house ."”
The Staging Co.
“"Dan and Patrick did a fabulous job staging our home for sale."”
Upstaging Limited
“"Jillian didn’t just stage our home;"”
Maple Leaf Home Staging - Best Home Staging London
“"Thank you so much for helping me get my first home staging in London."”
Ayra Design Studio
“"My mind was blown away after she’d stage my home."”
A First Impression Professional Home Staging Services
“"... recommend them to anyone who needs home staging services ."”
Ben & Britt at Home
“"Britt was fantastic at staging my mother's home in Westmount."”
Physical staging in London Ontario typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.