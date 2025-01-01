Find Stagers

Home Stagers in London

Browse 7 verified home staging services in London with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in London

Physical staging in London typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in London

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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The Staging Studio

The Staging Studio

The Staging Studio

5.0(10)
"Jackie and her team came and staged our house ."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5625 Egremont Dr, London, ON N0M 2A0, Canada
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The Staging Co.

The Staging Co.

The Staging Co.

5.0(24)
"Dan and Patrick did a fabulous job staging our home for sale."
Specialty
Home staging service
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Upstaging Limited

Upstaging Limited

Upstaging Limited

5.0(19)
"Jillian didn’t just stage our home;"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1885 Blue Heron Dr, London, ON N6H 5L9, Canada
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Maple Leaf Home Staging - Best Home Staging London

Maple Leaf Home Staging - Best Home Staging London

Maple Leaf Home Staging - Best Home Staging London

5.0(39)
"Thank you so much for helping me get my first home staging in London."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
20 Widdicomb Crescent, London, ON N6K 3C1, Canada
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Ayra Design Studio

Ayra Design Studio

Ayra Design Studio

5.0(7)
"My mind was blown away after she’d stage my home."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6370 Brash Dr, London, ON N6P 0G4, Canada
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A First Impression Professional Home Staging Services

A First Impression Professional Home Staging Services

A First Impression Professional Home Staging Services

4.9(49)
"... recommend them to anyone who needs home staging services ."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
257 Hamilton Crescent, Dorchester, ON N0L 1G4, Canada
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Ben & Britt at Home

Ben & Britt at Home

Ben & Britt at Home

4.9(42)
"Britt was fantastic at staging my mother's home in Westmount."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
203 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6L 1A4, Canada
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Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in London?

Physical staging in London typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these London stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.