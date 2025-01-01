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Home Stagers in Los Angeles

Browse 4 verified home staging services in Los Angeles with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Los Angeles

Physical staging in Los Angeles typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Los Angeles

Virtually stage any Los Angeles listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Sweet Hom Staging and Design

Sweet Hom Staging and Design

Sweet Hom Staging and Design

5.0(43)
"Sweet Home Staging did an incredible job transforming my home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Mid Modern Designs Home Staging - West Los Angeles

Mid Modern Designs Home Staging - West Los Angeles

Mid Modern Designs Home Staging - West Los Angeles

5.0(5)
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1520 S Bedford St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
CallSiteMaps
DG Home | Luxury Staging - Highly Expert Stagers Los Angeles

DG Home | Luxury Staging - Highly Expert Stagers Los Angeles

DG Home | Luxury Staging - Highly Expert Stagers Los Angeles

5.0(141)
"Their expertise in high-end staging is unparalleled."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
255 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
CallSiteMaps
Songbird Home Staging

Songbird Home Staging

Songbird Home Staging

5.0(122)
"Outstanding Home Staging professional frequently seen on TV."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Los Angeles?

Physical staging in Los Angeles typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Los Angeles stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.