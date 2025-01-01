Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Louisville

Browse 4 verified home staging services in Louisville with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Louisville

Physical staging in Louisville typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
AI Virtual Staging Example

Top Home Stagers in Louisville

Virtually stage any Louisville listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

Try free →
Stuccco

Stuccco

Stuccco

5.0(254)
"They did a great job staging a house for my listing."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
SOIN Staging Solutions

SOIN Staging Solutions

SOIN Staging Solutions

5.0(1)
"The staging team did an outstanding job transforming my listing."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1994 Charlestown New Albany Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
CallSiteMaps
Louisville's #1 Home Staging - Faithful Escape, LLC

Louisville's #1 Home Staging - Faithful Escape, LLC

Louisville's #1 Home Staging - Faithful Escape, LLC

5.0(3)
"Shelby and Javier’s expertise truly stands out."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Southern Staging Company

Southern Staging Company

Southern Staging Company

5.0(12)
"Lisa staged our home that we were selling and did an amazing job!!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Louisville?

Physical staging in Louisville typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Louisville stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.