Home Stagers in Minneapolis

StageWorks Home Staging
StageWorks Home Staging
“"She was accommodating with our specific situation and did a fantastic job!"”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 7110 Shady Oak Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Minneapolis with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Minneapolis typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Minneapolis listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
StageWorks Home Staging
“"She was accommodating with our specific situation and did a fantastic job!"”
Five Star Stagings
“"Excellent communication and very high quality staging."”
LIONHEART HOME STAGING
“"They were easy to work with and pricing was reasonable."”
Rooms With Style
“"Staging by Rooms With Style was so worth the upfront investment."”
Kariel Staging
“"They are super responsive, timely, helpful and always do a great job."”
Physical staging in Minneapolis typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.