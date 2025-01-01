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Home Stagers in Minneapolis

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Minneapolis with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Minneapolis

Physical staging in Minneapolis typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Minneapolis

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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StageWorks Home Staging

StageWorks Home Staging

StageWorks Home Staging

5.0(34)
"She was accommodating with our specific situation and did a fantastic job!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
7110 Shady Oak Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
CallSiteMaps
Five Star Stagings

Five Star Stagings

Five Star Stagings

4.9(120)
"Excellent communication and very high quality staging."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
14130 23rd Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55447
CallSiteMaps
LIONHEART HOME STAGING

LIONHEART HOME STAGING

LIONHEART HOME STAGING

4.9(192)
"They were easy to work with and pricing was reasonable."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1551 93rd Ln NE, Minneapolis, MN 55449
CallSiteMaps
Rooms With Style

Rooms With Style

Rooms With Style

5.0(32)
"Staging by Rooms With Style was so worth the upfront investment."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Kariel Staging

Kariel Staging

Kariel Staging

4.8(44)
"They are super responsive, timely, helpful and always do a great job."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5173 Douglas Dr N, Crystal, MN 55429
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Minneapolis?

Physical staging in Minneapolis typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Minneapolis stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.