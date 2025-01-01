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Home Stagers in Montreal

Browse 3 verified home staging services in Montreal with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Montreal

Physical staging in Montreal typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Montreal

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Jane Cibola Home Staging

Jane Cibola Home Staging

Jane Cibola Home Staging

5.0(14)
"Plus, her friendly demeanor made staging our home enjoyable and stress-free."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Expert Virtual Staging

Expert Virtual Staging

Expert Virtual Staging

5.0(6)
"Their services helped me attract reliable tenants quickly."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4858 Chem. de la Côte-des-Neiges, Montréal, QC H3V 1G8, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Home Staging 24

Home Staging 24

Home Staging 24

5.0(2)
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
100 Rue André Prévost, Montréal, QC H3E 0C3, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Montreal?

Physical staging in Montreal typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Montreal stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.