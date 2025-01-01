Find Stagers

Home Stagers in New York

Browse 5 verified home staging services in New York with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in New York

Physical staging in New York typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in New York

Virtually stage any New York listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Urban Staging

Urban Staging

Urban Staging

5.0(13)
"Their work and vision made our home just absolutely pop!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
70 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
CallSiteMaps
Loudon Staging

Loudon Staging

Loudon Staging

5.0(1)
"Highly recommend."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
415 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022
CallSiteMaps
Staged Long Island

Staged Long Island

Staged Long Island

5.0(16)
"Lucille was very professional and accommodating to all our staging needs."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566
CallSiteMaps
Ash Staging

Ash Staging

Ash Staging

4.8(19)
"Every home they stage feels thoughtfully curated and truly customized."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Voila Design Home

Voila Design Home

Voila Design Home

5.0(11)
"They are fast, efficient, and fabulous designers."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
123 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in New York?

Physical staging in New York typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these New York stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.