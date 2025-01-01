Home Stagers in New York

Urban Staging
Urban Staging
“"Their work and vision made our home just absolutely pop!"”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 70 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Browse 5 verified home staging services in New York with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in New York typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any New York listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Urban Staging
“"Their work and vision made our home just absolutely pop!"”
Loudon Staging
“"Highly recommend."”
Staged Long Island
“"Lucille was very professional and accommodating to all our staging needs."”
Ash Staging
“"Every home they stage feels thoughtfully curated and truly customized."”
Voila Design Home
“"They are fast, efficient, and fabulous designers."”
Physical staging in New York typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.