Bungalow Home Stagers
Bungalow Home Stagers
“"They are punctual, professional, and very talented at what they do."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 11 Robert St, Nutley, NJ 07110
Browse 4 verified home staging services in Newark with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Newark typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Newark listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Bungalow Home Stagers
“"They are punctual, professional, and very talented at what they do."”
Interiors By Laura Staging & Design
“"Did a great job staging my home in order to make it look more modern!"”
OrganizDwell LLC Home Staging and Redesign
LINQ Interior Staging
Physical staging in Newark typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.