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Home Stagers in Newark

Browse 4 verified home staging services in Newark with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Newark

Physical staging in Newark typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Newark

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Bungalow Home Stagers

Bungalow Home Stagers

Bungalow Home Stagers

4.9(38)
"They are punctual, professional, and very talented at what they do."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
11 Robert St, Nutley, NJ 07110
CallSiteMaps
Interiors By Laura Staging & Design

Interiors By Laura Staging & Design

Interiors By Laura Staging & Design

5.0(14)
"Did a great job staging my home in order to make it look more modern!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
11 Melanie Ln Suite 6A, East Hanover, NJ 07936
CallSiteMaps
OrganizDwell LLC Home Staging and Redesign

OrganizDwell LLC Home Staging and Redesign

OrganizDwell LLC Home Staging and Redesign

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1500 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
CallSiteMaps
LINQ Interior Staging

LINQ Interior Staging

LINQ Interior Staging

Specialty
Home staging service
Address
32 Jefferson St, Nutley, NJ 07110
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Newark?

Physical staging in Newark typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Newark stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.