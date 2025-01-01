Magnolia Home Stagers
Magnolia Home Stagers
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 3222 Magnolia St, Oakland, CA 94608
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Oakland with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Oakland typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Oakland listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Magnolia Home Stagers
Jennstaging
“"Their team was professional, creative, and attentive to every detail."”
Calla Lily Home Staging
“"The staging looks awesome and the service was fast and responsive."”
Home Staging | Solutions By Signe
“"Signe and her team did an amazing job on staging my listing."”
Stage the Bay
“"Kat did a wonderful job transforming our house to get it ready to sell."”
Physical staging in Oakland typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.