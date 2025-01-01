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Home Stagers in Oakland

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Oakland with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Oakland

Physical staging in Oakland typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Oakland

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Magnolia Home Stagers

Magnolia Home Stagers

Magnolia Home Stagers

5.0(3)
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3222 Magnolia St, Oakland, CA 94608
CallSiteMaps
Jennstaging

Jennstaging

Jennstaging

5.0(12)
"Their team was professional, creative, and attentive to every detail."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2422 Teagarden St, San Leandro, CA 94577
CallSiteMaps
Calla Lily Home Staging

Calla Lily Home Staging

Calla Lily Home Staging

4.8(17)
"The staging looks awesome and the service was fast and responsive."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
30550 Union City Blvd, Union City, CA 94587
CallSiteMaps
Home Staging | Solutions By Signe

Home Staging | Solutions By Signe

Home Staging | Solutions By Signe

5.0(41)
"Signe and her team did an amazing job on staging my listing."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
817 Arnold Dr, Martinez, CA 94553
CallSiteMaps
Stage the Bay

Stage the Bay

Stage the Bay

4.8(19)
"Kat did a wonderful job transforming our house to get it ready to sell."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5534 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA 94609
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Oakland?

Physical staging in Oakland typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Oakland stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.