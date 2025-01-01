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Home Stagers in Oklahoma City

Browse 7 verified home staging services in Oklahoma City with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Oklahoma City

Physical staging in Oklahoma City typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Oklahoma City

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Jessie Chavez Home Staging

Jessie Chavez Home Staging

Jessie Chavez Home Staging

5.0(5)
"She does a fabulous job staging houses."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Heartland Home Staging & Design

Heartland Home Staging & Design

Heartland Home Staging & Design

5.0(7)
"Professional and super talented!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1390 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City, OK 73130
CallSiteMaps
Che Staging Okc

Che Staging Okc

Che Staging Okc

5.0(1)
"I had her redecorate my home and she did an awesome job!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Refined Spaces Home Staging + Organization

Refined Spaces Home Staging + Organization

Refined Spaces Home Staging + Organization

Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Shelly K Staging OKC

Shelly K Staging OKC

Shelly K Staging OKC

5.0(3)
"So recommend working with them."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3030 Northwest Expy Suite 300 #732, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
CallSiteMaps
All About Staging

All About Staging

All About Staging

4.9(31)
"Always easy to work with, professional and has quality staging items."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
633 Enterprise Dr Suite 150, Edmond, OK 73013
CallSiteMaps
Redemptive Beauty Home Staging

Redemptive Beauty Home Staging

Redemptive Beauty Home Staging

Specialty
Home staging service
Address
8405 N Rockwell Ave Suite 11, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Oklahoma City?

Physical staging in Oklahoma City typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Oklahoma City stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.