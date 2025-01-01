Interior Decor by Maggie LLC
Interior Decor by Maggie LLC
“"Maggie’s professionalism, creativity, and efficiency are unmatched."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 6839 Narcoossee Rd Ste 27, Orlando, FL 32822
Browse 8 verified home staging services in Orlando with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Orlando typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Orlando listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Interior Decor by Maggie LLC
“"Maggie’s professionalism, creativity, and efficiency are unmatched."”
Home Staging Pros LLC
“"They are prompt, smart, and stylish, and they do a beautiful job."”
Orlando Stagers LLC
“"Orlando Stagers did an outstanding job staging our home."”
The Staging Company
“"Very professional and they did a beautiful job staging our home."”
Elements Home Staging
“"Extremely professional, custom-tailored service."”
Elevate Home Staging
“"The staging was beautiful and complimented the style of my home perfectly."”
Wow Factor Staging
“"Their designs were beautiful, modern, and perfectly suited to the home."”
Roz Home Staging
“"They transformed the space beautifully and made the entire process seamless."”
Physical staging in Orlando typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.