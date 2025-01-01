Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Orlando

Browse 8 verified home staging services in Orlando with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Orlando

Physical staging in Orlando typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
AI Virtual Staging Example

Top Home Stagers in Orlando

Virtually stage any Orlando listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

Try free →
Interior Decor by Maggie LLC

Interior Decor by Maggie LLC

Interior Decor by Maggie LLC

4.9(43)
"Maggie’s professionalism, creativity, and efficiency are unmatched."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6839 Narcoossee Rd Ste 27, Orlando, FL 32822
CallSiteMaps
Home Staging Pros LLC

Home Staging Pros LLC

Home Staging Pros LLC

5.0(85)
"They are prompt, smart, and stylish, and they do a beautiful job."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
171 Drennen Rd, Orlando, FL 32806
CallSiteMaps
Orlando Stagers LLC

Orlando Stagers LLC

Orlando Stagers LLC

5.0(14)
"Orlando Stagers did an outstanding job staging our home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
The Staging Company

The Staging Company

The Staging Company

4.9(175)
"Very professional and they did a beautiful job staging our home."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1260 American Way Suite 156, Longwood, FL 32750
CallSiteMaps
Elements Home Staging

Elements Home Staging

Elements Home Staging

5.0(17)
"Extremely professional, custom-tailored service."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Elevate Home Staging

Elevate Home Staging

Elevate Home Staging

5.0(63)
"The staging was beautiful and complimented the style of my home perfectly."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2402 Coolidge Ave, Orlando, FL 32804
CallSiteMaps
Wow Factor Staging

Wow Factor Staging

Wow Factor Staging

5.0(2)
"Their designs were beautiful, modern, and perfectly suited to the home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Roz Home Staging

Roz Home Staging

Roz Home Staging

5.0(9)
"They transformed the space beautifully and made the entire process seamless."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
10451 Boca Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL 32836
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Orlando?

Physical staging in Orlando typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Orlando stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.