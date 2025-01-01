ALUNA Home Staging Ottawa
ALUNA Home Staging Ottawa
“"Very reasonable, prompt, professional, hard working, and so talented!!"”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 48 Framingham Crescent, Ottawa, ON K2J 3J1, Canada
Browse 8 verified home staging services in Ottawa with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Ottawa typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Ottawa listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
ALUNA Home Staging Ottawa
“"Very reasonable, prompt, professional, hard working, and so talented!!"”
Signé Sabrina: Home Staging | Gatineau | Ottawa
“"Sabrina has been incredible to work with."”
Décorisa Home Staging
“"Isabelle helped me immensely on two different staging projects."”
Home Stagers Ottawa
“"Their services were affordable, efficient and transformative."”
TURNKEY Property Staging Solutions
“"She transformed their home through her staging skills and advice."”
Capital Home Staging & Design Inc.
“"With Kim she was staging my home to accentuate its features."”
Property Staged Home Staging & Redesign
“"Their work truly made a difference in our sale."”
Simple Elements Home Staging + Design
“"Excellent communication, prompt service and reasonable prices."”
Physical staging in Ottawa typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.