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Home Stagers in Ottawa

Browse 8 verified home staging services in Ottawa with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Ottawa

Physical staging in Ottawa typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Ottawa

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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ALUNA Home Staging Ottawa

ALUNA Home Staging Ottawa

ALUNA Home Staging Ottawa

4.8(20)
"Very reasonable, prompt, professional, hard working, and so talented!!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
48 Framingham Crescent, Ottawa, ON K2J 3J1, Canada
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Signé Sabrina: Home Staging | Gatineau | Ottawa

Signé Sabrina: Home Staging | Gatineau | Ottawa

Signé Sabrina: Home Staging | Gatineau | Ottawa

5.0(57)
"Sabrina has been incredible to work with."
Specialty
Home staging service
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Décorisa Home Staging

Décorisa Home Staging

Décorisa Home Staging

5.0(15)
"Isabelle helped me immensely on two different staging projects."
Specialty
Home staging service
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Home Stagers Ottawa

Home Stagers Ottawa

Home Stagers Ottawa

5.0(72)
"Their services were affordable, efficient and transformative."
Specialty
Home staging service
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TURNKEY Property Staging Solutions

TURNKEY Property Staging Solutions

TURNKEY Property Staging Solutions

4.9(23)
"She transformed their home through her staging skills and advice."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6680 Woodstream Dr, Greely, ON K4P 0B2, Canada
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Capital Home Staging & Design Inc.

Capital Home Staging & Design Inc.

Capital Home Staging & Design Inc.

4.8(45)
"With Kim she was staging my home to accentuate its features."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
2285 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 4Z7, Canada
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Property Staged Home Staging & Redesign

Property Staged Home Staging & Redesign

Property Staged Home Staging & Redesign

5.0(13)
"Their work truly made a difference in our sale."
Specialty
Home staging service
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Simple Elements Home Staging + Design

Simple Elements Home Staging + Design

Simple Elements Home Staging + Design

5.0(64)
"Excellent communication, prompt service and reasonable prices."
Specialty
Home staging service
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Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Ottawa?

Physical staging in Ottawa typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Ottawa stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.