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Home Stagers in Phoenix

Browse 4 verified home staging services in Phoenix with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Phoenix

Physical staging in Phoenix typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Phoenix

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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GrayHouse Staging

GrayHouse Staging

GrayHouse Staging

5.0(15)
"The process was easy from start to finish, and the results were stunning."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2090 E University Dr Suite 108, Tempe, AZ 85288
CallSiteMaps
Staged to Sell Home Staging and Design

Staged to Sell Home Staging and Design

Staged to Sell Home Staging and Design

4.7(67)
"The staging process was seamless and efficient."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
150 W Hoover Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
CallSiteMaps
StyleHouse Home Staging & Design

StyleHouse Home Staging & Design

StyleHouse Home Staging & Design

5.0(19)
"They are professional and do a great job with staging homes."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
MM Staging Company

MM Staging Company

MM Staging Company

5.0(3)
"Beautiful, professional job down to every detail."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2513 W Straford Dr, Chandler, AZ 85224
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Phoenix?

Physical staging in Phoenix typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Phoenix stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.