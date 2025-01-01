GrayHouse Staging
GrayHouse Staging
“"The process was easy from start to finish, and the results were stunning."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 2090 E University Dr Suite 108, Tempe, AZ 85288
Browse 4 verified home staging services in Phoenix with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Phoenix typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Phoenix listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
GrayHouse Staging
“"The process was easy from start to finish, and the results were stunning."”
Staged to Sell Home Staging and Design
“"The staging process was seamless and efficient."”
StyleHouse Home Staging & Design
“"They are professional and do a great job with staging homes."”
MM Staging Company
“"Beautiful, professional job down to every detail."”
Physical staging in Phoenix typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.