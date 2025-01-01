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Home Stagers in Pittsburgh

Browse 7 verified home staging services in Pittsburgh with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Pittsburgh

Physical staging in Pittsburgh typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Pittsburgh

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Hollis Home Staging

Hollis Home Staging

Hollis Home Staging

5.0(53)
"They were incredibly responsive, easy to reach, and very reasonably priced."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Steel City Home Staging

Steel City Home Staging

Steel City Home Staging

4.9(38)
"Steel City Staging did such an amazing job on my home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
The Staging Loft

The Staging Loft

The Staging Loft

5.0(14)
"Their team of experts go above and beyond to help their clients."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2637 Chartiers Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
CallSiteMaps
Enhancit Home Staging LLC

Enhancit Home Staging LLC

Enhancit Home Staging LLC

5.0(6)
"Renee is the top choice for home staging in Pittsburgh."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Lucy Lane Homes

Lucy Lane Homes

Lucy Lane Homes

5.0(3)
"Lucy Lane is my go to for EVERY stage I recommend to my clients!!!!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Set The Stage Pittsburgh 3 Rivers

Set The Stage Pittsburgh 3 Rivers

Set The Stage Pittsburgh 3 Rivers

5.0(8)
"Roberta and her crew did a wonderful job staging our property."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
423 PA-228, Valencia, PA 16059
CallSiteMaps
Lay of the Land Staging

Lay of the Land Staging

Lay of the Land Staging

5.0(12)
"They had a magnificent proposal and were competitively priced."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Pittsburgh?

Physical staging in Pittsburgh typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Pittsburgh stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.