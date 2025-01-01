Home Stagers in Pittsburgh

Hollis Home Staging
Hollis Home Staging
“"They were incredibly responsive, easy to reach, and very reasonably priced."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
Browse 7 verified home staging services in Pittsburgh with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Pittsburgh typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Pittsburgh listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Hollis Home Staging
“"They were incredibly responsive, easy to reach, and very reasonably priced."”
Steel City Home Staging
“"Steel City Staging did such an amazing job on my home."”
The Staging Loft
“"Their team of experts go above and beyond to help their clients."”
Enhancit Home Staging LLC
“"Renee is the top choice for home staging in Pittsburgh."”
Lucy Lane Homes
“"Lucy Lane is my go to for EVERY stage I recommend to my clients!!!!"”
Set The Stage Pittsburgh 3 Rivers
“"Roberta and her crew did a wonderful job staging our property."”
Lay of the Land Staging
“"They had a magnificent proposal and were competitively priced."”
Physical staging in Pittsburgh typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.