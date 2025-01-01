White Glove Home Staging and Improvements
White Glove Home Staging and Improvements
“"Easy to work with, great value & the staging looks great."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 15655 SW 74th Ave #250, Tigard, OR 97224
Browse 6 verified home staging services in Portland with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Portland typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Portland listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
White Glove Home Staging and Improvements
“"Easy to work with, great value & the staging looks great."”
Simply Staged NW
“"Simply Staged did a beautiful job staging my home."”
Blank Slate Home Staging
“"100% worth the investment and fun to work with too!"”
Bridge City Staging
“"Every time I use Amy I'm amazed at the exceptional quality of her work."”
OnStage,Inc
“"They have a great team that cares about clients and the finished product!"”
Samson Home Design, Renovation and Staging (Consulting)
“"I would 10 out of 10 recommend them to anyone who needs Staging"”
Physical staging in Portland typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.