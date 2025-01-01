Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Portland

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Portland with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Portland

Physical staging in Portland typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
AI Virtual Staging Example

Top Home Stagers in Portland

Virtually stage any Portland listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

Try free →
White Glove Home Staging and Improvements

White Glove Home Staging and Improvements

White Glove Home Staging and Improvements

5.0(21)
"Easy to work with, great value & the staging looks great."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
15655 SW 74th Ave #250, Tigard, OR 97224
CallSiteMaps
Simply Staged NW

Simply Staged NW

Simply Staged NW

5.0(31)
"Simply Staged did a beautiful job staging my home."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4707 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA 98661
CallSiteMaps
Blank Slate Home Staging

Blank Slate Home Staging

Blank Slate Home Staging

5.0(2)
"100% worth the investment and fun to work with too!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Bridge City Staging

Bridge City Staging

Bridge City Staging

5.0(17)
"Every time I use Amy I'm amazed at the exceptional quality of her work."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
OnStage,Inc

OnStage,Inc

OnStage,Inc

4.2(24)
"They have a great team that cares about clients and the finished product!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1935 N Argyle St, Portland, OR 97217
CallSiteMaps
Samson Home Design, Renovation and Staging (Consulting)

Samson Home Design, Renovation and Staging (Consulting)

Samson Home Design, Renovation and Staging (Consulting)

5.0(12)
"I would 10 out of 10 recommend them to anyone who needs Staging"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Portland?

Physical staging in Portland typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Portland stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.