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Home Stagers in Raleigh

Browse 4 verified home staging services in Raleigh with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Raleigh

Physical staging in Raleigh typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Raleigh

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Linden Creek | Home Staging & Interior Design

Linden Creek | Home Staging & Interior Design

Linden Creek | Home Staging & Interior Design

4.9(19)
"Jessilyn and her team did an amazing job staging our home in Chapel Ridge."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3408 Lake Woodard Dr, Raleigh, NC 27604
CallSiteMaps
Showhomes Raleigh Home Staging

Showhomes Raleigh Home Staging

Showhomes Raleigh Home Staging

4.9(78)
"They were professional and efficient and made the home look amazing!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
First Impression Home Staging

First Impression Home Staging

First Impression Home Staging

4.9(68)
"They are thorough, prompt, and deliver on a beautifully stagged home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Sea Breeze Home Staging and Design

Sea Breeze Home Staging and Design

Sea Breeze Home Staging and Design

5.0(62)
"Chrissy Morgan was super helpful and has great vision for staging a home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Raleigh?

Physical staging in Raleigh typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Raleigh stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.