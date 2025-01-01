Home Stagers in Richmond

Perfect Spaces Home Staging & More
Perfect Spaces Home Staging & More
“"Great Staging company and Laura has a great eye for detail."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
Browse 6 verified home staging services in Richmond with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Richmond typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Richmond listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Perfect Spaces Home Staging & More
“"Great Staging company and Laura has a great eye for detail."”
Fiddleleaf Staging Company
“"Fiddleleaf does a fabulous job!"”
Dila Design LLC
“"Great customer service, flexible, timely and a beautiful result"”
River City Staging & Interiors
“"They put my client as ease and made the entire process smooth!"”
Jsquared
“"Their quality and professionalism truly set them apart."”
Claude Homestaging LLC
“"Their work is spectacular!"”
Physical staging in Richmond typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.