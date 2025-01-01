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Home Stagers in Richmond

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Richmond with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Richmond

Physical staging in Richmond typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Richmond

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Perfect Spaces Home Staging & More

Perfect Spaces Home Staging & More

Perfect Spaces Home Staging & More

5.0(6)
"Great Staging company and Laura has a great eye for detail."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Fiddleleaf Staging Company

Fiddleleaf Staging Company

Fiddleleaf Staging Company

5.0(8)
"Fiddleleaf does a fabulous job!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Dila Design LLC

Dila Design LLC

Dila Design LLC

4.5(24)
"Great customer service, flexible, timely and a beautiful result"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
11182 Hopson Rd A, Ashland, VA 23005
CallSiteMaps
River City Staging & Interiors

River City Staging & Interiors

River City Staging & Interiors

5.0(10)
"They put my client as ease and made the entire process smooth!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Jsquared

Jsquared

Jsquared

5.0(25)
"Their quality and professionalism truly set them apart."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1908 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223
CallSiteMaps
Claude Homestaging LLC

Claude Homestaging LLC

Claude Homestaging LLC

5.0(8)
"Their work is spectacular!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3429 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Richmond?

Physical staging in Richmond typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Richmond stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.